"Photography is my escape from the madness of adulthood. Even though its my full-time job, I use it to relax and clear my head"

Whether in his garden or a quiet woodland, Sam Rusu is interested in all creatures bright and beautiful, great and small. He shares why photography is a release

A silhouetted stag in golden light breathing out
(Image credit: Sam Rusu)

For some wildlife photographers, the thrill of travelling to exotic, far-flung locations and tracking down rare species is what keeps the magic alive. But for Sam Rusu, who moved to the UK in 2015, magical moments can be found in the everyday, the commonplace, the closer to home, the unexpected and unplanned; a robin perching in the garden, or a chance encounter in a London park with a kestrel. 

“I focus on representing scenes that are usually hard to reproduce, capturing those ethereal moments. The technological tools are the brushes that I use to illuminate the surreal elements of nature,” he says. Sam uses the creative and mindful act of photography to relax and escape from what he calls “The madness of adulthood”. He loves to revisit species regularly to improve his images, and has recently started teaching others how to hone their skills.

A headshot of the photographer Sam Rusu
Sam Rusu

Samuel Rusu is a wildlife photographer based in Basingstoke, UK. He specializes in bird photography, his favorite creature being the barn owl, but his portfolio includes a varied menagerie of British wildlife. Sam is also a videographer – his Canon EOS R5 being the perfect hybrid companion – and he creates bespoke content for clients and short adverts for social media.

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott
Freelance contributor/former Managing Editor

Lauren is a writer, reviewer, and photographer with ten years of experience in the camera industry. She's the former Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, and previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer magazine, Technique editor for PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, and Deputy Editor of our sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine. An experienced journalist and freelance photographer, Lauren also has bylines at Tech Radar, Space.com, Canon Europe, PCGamesN, T3, Stuff, and British Airways' in-flight magazine (among others). When she's not testing gear for DCW, she's probably in the kitchen testing yet another new curry recipe or walking in the Cotswolds with her Flat-coated Retriever.

