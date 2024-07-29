I want vacation photos and videos that are really unique: these are the 3 weird cameras I’d pack

When I go on vacation, I want the photos and videos to stand out, but I often don't take my mirrorless camera because it's just too heavy, especially with extra lenses.

Like many people, I'm trying to cram everything into a tiny carry-on bag. Given the quality of phone cameras, it's very easy to tell yourself that's all you need, but no matter how much you tweak them in the apps, phone photos tend to look a bit samey.

There is a solution – though. Actually, I've thought of three (but to be absolutely honest one is a bit of an outlier). Two won't pose much of a packing problem, which is the idea. The outlier does need a special case but also has huge advantages on the plane. All will offer something so different so my memories will be markedly different.

I've tried them all, with varying degrees of success, but I'm going to start with perhaps the most obvious, versatile option for anyone heading out on vacation: an action camera (some folk calls these GoPros, but I've got some thoughts on that too!)

Option 1: Tiny waterproof action cam

Unedited image taken with a DJI Osmo Action 4 – it can snap a decent image even in low light, and then it can go in the stream! (Image credit: Future)

An action camera is great because it can likely charge from the same connector as most phones, and will be waterproof, so you can risk taking it places your phone won't won't go – or hand it to the kids for a bit without worrying they've run off with your plane tickets!

Step forth the best action camera of the moment, the DJI Osmo Action 4. It has dual touchscreens, so you can use it for selfies or composed shots, good battery life, charges from USB-C, and is waterproof to 60ft/18m. At only 145g /5.11oz it's not going to ruin your packing either.

Moreover with a device like this you can actually let it do nice long timelapses etc. while still browsing your phone. And, of course, if you do get up to exciting action, high-quality slow-mo in 4K is no problem. My recommendation, and plenty of other action cameras have apps with Bluetooth & WiFi, which can be handy for quick sharing & remote control.

Option 2: Compact 360-degree camera

You don't need a selfie stick to use the Insta360 X4. (Image credit: Adam Juniper)

A 360-degree camera is out-and-out brilliant for racking up the scores on socials. If you like re-imagining a photo or clip by cropping, imagine the possibilities of zooming in or out indefinitely and re-pointing the camera after the fact?

Especially with the Insta360 X3 (cheaper) or Insta360 X4 (newer, higher resolution) you get a brilliant app to do this reasonably easy as you pause on vacation to absorb a coffee. I've actually done this and written about how a 360-degree didn't ruin the vacation, which, I admit, was a surprise to me the first time.

Now I don't think I'd think of travelling without it. It's very slightly less convenient than a plain action cam, because to get the best out of it you'll definitely benefit from the "invisible selfie stick" – a retracting pole that shrinks to about 15 inches / 40cm as well as the camera, which is about the size of a mobile phone if it was twice as thick and half as wide.

On the flip side the creative possibilities, from 'Tiny World' photos to YouTubes that viewers can look around and re-position themselves, are unrivalled. Or, and did I mention Bullet-Time?

Option 3: Apple Vision Pro

(Image credit: Adam Juniper)

Alright, I admit it, this is a bit of an odd option, but it does offer something rather special in camera terms – the built-in cameras for Apple's 3D "Spatial Video".

Now most iPhone owners in the know might be crowing that they can take images with this feature using their standard iPhone, and you can. It's true. And a lot less weird-looking to do. But if you've tried it, you'll see the videos from the cameras in the Vision Pro just look better – the cameras are actually eye-distance apart, so more optical work (and, presumably, less math) is involved in getting the perspective right and the result is apparent when viewing. One is impressive, the other much more so.

The reason I'd suggest the Vision Pro as a potential contender for vacations, though, is only if you're cunning enough to fill the system with entertainment for the flight because they make for a truly brilliant portable cinema.

One more thing...

There is one more thing I thought of, and it's also super tiny and from Insta360. Given my experience, I put the X4 on the list, but I've got to say after my recent reviewing experience, I would seriously consider the Insta360 Go 3S – there are a few slightly different cameras in our GoPro alternatives guide and they're all worth thinking about.

