I want vacation photos and videos that are really unique: these are the 3 weird cameras I’d pack

By
published

Videos not shining on TikTok? Phone photos getting too few likes on Instagram? It might be time to try something a bit different

Video clip taken with 360-degree camera
(Image credit: Adam Juniper)

When I go on vacation, I want the photos and videos to stand out, but I often don't take my mirrorless camera because it's just too heavy, especially with extra lenses.

Like many people, I'm trying to cram everything into a tiny carry-on bag. Given the quality of phone cameras, it's very easy to tell yourself that's all you need, but no matter how much you tweak them in the apps, phone photos tend to look a bit samey.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles