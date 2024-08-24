"I've hated drones ever since they came on to the market – now I've got one!", says pro landscape photographer Jeremy Walker

For me, as a landscape photographer, there is nothing better than to be out in the peace and calm of the countryside, enjoying the beauty and tranquillity of a location and getting the shot you want. The occasional click of a shutter being the only thing that momentarily breaks the serene silence. To be honest, it’s even better if no one else is around and you have a perfect location all to yourself.

I get it that other photographers want to take images in the same locality, it’s not a problem, there is usually room at most locations for anyone who wants to shoot. A polite exchange of recognition or a "Morning. Lovely isn’t it?" always breaks the ice. A quick dialogue of "Am I ok here, not in your way am I?" always goes down well, and is just plain good manners.

So why do the same principles and good manners seem not apply to people who fly drones?

Burrow Mump, Somerset, UK, at sunrise. Shot with my DJI Mini 3 Pro (Image credit: Jeremy Walker)

You become aware of a drone flyer, first by hearing that distant buzz, like a small gnat or midge, unseen, but not too far away. Not loud, but simply annoying. The peace and tranquillity broken, the air filled with annoyance and frustration.

But just what is it about drone flyers? I have been on location with clients, in Iceland, in a national park which had notice boards everywhere exclaiming that drone flying was prohibited. We were happily shooting our subject, several hundred metres away from the nearest person and a drone arrived and hovered a few feet above our subject, and remained there for several minutes. Now, if a photographer sets their tripod up, lines up their shot and is happily shooting, you would not expect someone else to erect their tripod just a few yards in front. You just don’t, it’s rude and ignorant. So why do drone flyers do it? I don’t want red and green lights and a small grey blur appearing in my shot. It’s even more frustrating when you are in the middle of a timelapse sequence.

I could see the drone pilot and went and had a polite word. I asked if he could fly higher or over another iceberg, out of shot, we were already shooting and there were plenty of other subjects he cold choose. His response was purely "But I am shooting 4k video." That was it, he had a drone, he was shooting video and therefore he had the right to put a damper on anyone else’s enjoyment of the location.

Westbury White Horse, Wiltshire, UK. (Image credit: Jeremy Walker)

A drone is just a camera. Yes, you have to pass a few exams, be far more aware of your surroundings and register yourself as an operator and owner, but it is just a camera. So why not have the same decency and courtesy that you would apply when working handheld or from a tripod?

I have disliked if not hated drones ever since they came on to the market. A certain type of person (geek) flew a drone, someone who was far more concerned with the tech, than going out when the light and conditions are right, to shoot interesting and creative images that were beyond anyone who couldn’t afford to hire a helicopter.

Drones were annoying, as well as their operators. An unnecessary, unwanted evil that we landscape photographers could do without. I say ‘were’ annoying, and here is the problem. I now own a drone.

Apparently, I had mentioned with increasing frequency that it would be really nice to be twenty feet higher, a few metres out over a river or above the fog. To shut me up, or perhaps to prove me wrong, I was given a drone as a birthday present. Wasn’t I lucky?

(Image credit: Jeremy Walker)

I attended a training course (part of the annoying birthday present) and did some exams. I then spent further time reading the rules and regs, checking out apps and doing small flights of no more than a few minutes duration, just to get used to it all.

Glastonbury Tor, Somerset, UK (Image credit: Jeremy Walker)

Eventually, I built up the courage to go and use the drone in anger. But oh boy, was I so aware of being one of those really annoying, buzzy types who ruin it for everyone. My use has been limited, I don’t want to fly for the sake of it, I want to shoot images where gaining extra elevation is a creative advantage. I have also tended to fly very early in the morning when few if anyone has been around.

Do I enjoy it? Yes, sort of, but it is just a tool. To be used sparingly and in the right circumstances and conditions. Do I still grumble about drone operators? Yes, but not as much as I used to!

