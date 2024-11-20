I bought a Fart Blaster: Can this $30 must-have toy trump a pro smoke machine for photographers?

Parents are clamoring to pick up the Despicable Me 4 Ultimate Fart Blaster this Christmas, but could photographers be gassing to get their hands on this cut-price smoke machine, too?

The Despicable Me 4: The Ultimate Fart Blaster being used next to the PMI Gear SmokeNinja, surrounded in smoke, with &#039;VS&#039; text between them
The Ultimate Fart Blaster (left) kicks out a fair bit of smoke, but not nearly as much as the SmokeNinja (right) (Image credit: Future)

The 'Despicable Me 4: The Ultimate Fart Blaster' is supposedly one of the must-have toys this Christmas. But before I let rip, you’re probably wondering: “Mike, what the heck has this got to do with photography? This sounds like a cynical excuse to come up with a clickbaity headline and deliver an ecommerce-driven article about a childish toy.”

Okay, okay, you got me. I’m banking on the absurdity of this article making it rather popular. But hey, I’m pretty darn childish, too. It’s not every day I get to write about farts. Y’know, toots, parps, guffs, botty burps. And besides, there’s a genuine link between The Despicable Me 4 Ultimate Fart Blaster and photography – if you’ll allow me to follow through…

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

