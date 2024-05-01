“I adore portraiture but felt my work could grow, so I’ve recently gone back to university to study photography”

Alexander is a self-taught portrait photographer with a varied body of experience.
His clients include Samsung and Cosmopolitan magazine and his work has been featured in internationally published hair magazines. Alexander teaches photography and lighting tutorials and enjoys shooting hair and beauty, fashion and events.
When did you start out in your current photographic genre?
I started photographing portraiture in the early 2000s. That led to a path of mainly hair and beauty in recent years. As a self-taught photographer at a time when digital was still in its relative infancy, I felt drawn towards photographing friends and family and followed an organic route to where I am today.
What challenges did you face as a startup and how did you overcome them?
I found it became competitive quickly when digital photography took off, and now with even greater advances in technology, it’s even more important to stay on top of your game and be relevant. As a startup, networking and keeping your body of work
up-to-date as well as marketing yourself can be quite challenging on top of everything else that comes with running a business.
What key skills are needed for your line of work?
I’d say the ability to feel confident in what you can bring to the table. In regards to when working with a client, be realistic with your expectations of yourself and help manage theirs too. A good understanding of how you want the end product to look and what process it would take to get there. Technical ability will get you so far and artistic visions can be difficult to communicate, so it’s always important to be able to work through a project with lots of inspiration, concepts and a strong idea of what the client is looking for.
Which social platforms are you on, which are your favorites and how do you use each for your business?
I use mainly Instagram for marketing my work, but I also use a website to direct my clients to view my full body of work.
What are your future plans for the business? Are there any other genres you’d like to try or expand into?
I’ve actually recently gone back to university as a mature student to study photography at degree level at Anglia Ruskin University. I found that whilst I adore portraiture, I felt that my work could grow. I now take on more personal projects and enjoy working on other creative photographic practices, such as analog photography, as well as shooting different styles of imagery.
How would you describe your style and what are your main influences?
I have traditionally stuck to a commercial style but as I progress, I have found that my style isn’t linear and it’s developing. I recently did a personal project, inspired by the works of Martin Schoeller’s celebrity portraits, that demonstrates the depth of human emotion.
