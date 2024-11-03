"Hey YOU, stop looking at your pictures right away" warns pro photographer Tom Mason

By
Contributions from
published

Giving yourself a bit of time before reviewing shots and adopting the mindset of an editor rather than photographer will help your best images reveal themselves

Painting with walrus
This abstract walrus image caught my eye weeks after I actually photographed it (Image credit: Tom Mason)

This morning, I finally found myself back in the office. It feels like forever since I was last at my desk. The past few weeks have been packed with tasks that kept me away from home and any sense of routine in my work. But today, with fresh coffee brewed in my favorite mug, I’m actually excited to settle down at the monitor – something I don’t say too often!

Today’s focus is on the creative side of work, which largely explains my enthusiasm for sitting down (and standing up) at my workstation. Having been on multiple trips this year, I’ve accumulated a huge backlog from projects in the UK as well as images from a recent trip to Svalbard. While the files are already ingested into my hard drives and backed up, they’re still a long way from being processed as final images.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Mason
Tom Mason
Wildlife Photographer

Pro wildlife photographer and Nikon Europe Optics Ambassador Tom has worked around the globe on assignments to capture photographs of all creatures great and small, from the Falkland Islands to the Amazon Rainforest.

With contributions from

Related articles