Harrowing scenes: the photographer who documents places of violent crimes

This series consisting of 12 photos of sexual assault scenes in Bielefeld, Germany. Each photograph is representative of other crime scenes in public space.

As a photographer and social worker, Ronja Tomke Otto is mindful of social issues – particularly violent crimes that happen in public places.

Sexual harassment and sexual assault are pervasive issues, affecting one in three women at some point in their lives. To help raise awareness about this topic, Ronja started her project What Remains.

"In the majority of the photographs, we can approach them objectively," she explains. "This is a scene we are mostly unfamiliar with and so in the beginning, we have no preconceptions.

"Some visual details are noticeable but our background knowledge only prevails in familiar scenes. For example, we perceive large trees, waste bins and a small footpath from a neutral perspective.

Ronja shot this scene with a Fujifilm GFX 50S and GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR lens (Image credit: Ronja Tomke Otto)

The taxi stops and one of my friends pays. Our group splits up at this moment – I go ahead with a friend in the direction of the disco while the others remain with the taxi. On the way there, we are approached by a large group of men asking about our sparklers. Only a few seconds pass and my friend and I are separated from each other. Several men push her in one direction and me in the other. Against my will, I am held, touched, kissed. Victim of sexual assault

"Everything points to a seemingly tranquil, quiet environment – the evening light making the scene look idyllic, for instance. But while the image might describe a peaceful place, it also shows one where a violent sexual assault occurred.

"This contrasting nature of the project only becomes clear to the viewer when the victim’s story is heard. That is why I decided to include descriptions in the exhibition of the project.

"These monologues reveal the full story of what previously happened at each location, provoking an emotional reaction and altering the viewer’s perception of the image from one of neutrality to disgust, anger or fear. Seen in their wider context, the photos take on a far more sinister meaning."

