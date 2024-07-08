"Budding photographers shouldn’t be afraid to jump out of their comfort zone. When I first started out, I said yes to everything that came my way".

By
published

Professional commercial and content photographer Chris Priestley shares his approach and equipment to shooting luxury lifestyle campaigns

A man on a motorbike
(Image credit: Chris Priestley)

Content creation has gradually been revolutionizing the world of commercial photography and marketing. It’s transformed from a pool of images on platforms like Instagram and 500px into a dynamic and multifaceted art form. Having started out directing social media campaigns, photographer and videographer Chris Priestley is a full-time creator who harnesses the power of Canon cameras to bring his ideas to life.

You need energy, passion and a multi-skilled approach to succeed online in the crowded digital era, but Chris is careful with what he posts, usually opting for quality over quantity. Self-taught and seemingly self-driven, he now shoots white-label campaigns for massive global brands and has already worked with (and for) Starbucks, Red Bull and Aston Martin.

A headshot of photographer Chris Priestley
Chris Priestley

Based in London, Chris Priestley creates high-end commercial content for the social channels of major lifestyle, luxury travel and fashion brands. He was previously the in-house director and cinematographer at British digital media company Jungle Creations, where he directed viral videos and print stills for household names such as Red Bull. He regularly features on the Canon Europe website sharing tips, techniques and insights into his gear and portfolio.

Image 1 of 2
A female looking out from a scarf
"A portrait of my friend Lesley wearing traditional Arabian clothing. I asked her to raise the blue cloth, to frame her eyes"(Image credit: Chris Priestley)
PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. As a subscriber, you’ll enjoy big savings on shop prices and the convenience of having every issue delivered hot off the press. Every issue comes with downloadable video tutorials too.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott
Freelance contributor/former Managing Editor

Lauren is a writer, reviewer, and photographer with ten years of experience in the camera industry. She's the former Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, and previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer magazine, Technique editor for PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, and Deputy Editor of our sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine. An experienced journalist and freelance photographer, Lauren also has bylines at Tech Radar, Space.com, Canon Europe, PCGamesN, T3, Stuff, and British Airways' in-flight magazine (among others). When she's not testing gear for DCW, she's probably in the kitchen testing yet another new curry recipe or walking in the Cotswolds with her Flat-coated Retriever.

Related articles