"Budding photographers shouldn’t be afraid to jump out of their comfort zone. When I first started out, I said yes to everything that came my way".

Content creation has gradually been revolutionizing the world of commercial photography and marketing. It’s transformed from a pool of images on platforms like Instagram and 500px into a dynamic and multifaceted art form. Having started out directing social media campaigns, photographer and videographer Chris Priestley is a full-time creator who harnesses the power of Canon cameras to bring his ideas to life.

You need energy, passion and a multi-skilled approach to succeed online in the crowded digital era, but Chris is careful with what he posts, usually opting for quality over quantity. Self-taught and seemingly self-driven, he now shoots white-label campaigns for massive global brands and has already worked with (and for) Starbucks, Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Blending a mixture of editorial and commercial genres, Chris’s luxury lifestyle content often receives millions of views, but his approach and budgets can be impressively low-key. Read on to discover the evolution of Chris’ career, and how switching from DSLR to mirrorless has been pivotal in helping him to create dramatic and compelling narratives that keep drawing audiences and clients back for more.

Chris Priestley Social Links Navigation Director, photographer, videographer and editor Based in London, Chris Priestley creates high-end commercial content for the social channels of major lifestyle, luxury travel and fashion brands. He was previously the in-house director and cinematographer at British digital media company Jungle Creations, where he directed viral videos and print stills for household names such as Red Bull. He regularly features on the Canon Europe website sharing tips, techniques and insights into his gear and portfolio.

Hey Chris. How would you describe your work? It’s geared more towards social-first platforms, so my work needs to capture the eye of an audience who wouldn’t necessarily be searching for it. On a more basic level, I like my images to be dynamic and fun, with dramatic elements in both the foreground and the background.

People also feature heavily in your work… I love shooting portraits, focusing on the lights and shadows that fall in the foreground and background, and combining or matching colors to create a pleasing image. My portraits are more soft and colorful, where the foreground elements don’t contrast so heavily with the background. I also produce content for my Instagram and TikTok, where I get to play around with different creative styles and try out new techniques. That could be learning how to light a portrait by photographing myself in my living room or challenging myself to shoot ‘spec ads’ for well-known brands.

One of the iconic waterfalls in the west of Iceland, shot with a long exposure to create that silky, glass-like look of the water (Image credit: Chris Priestley)

What drew you towards luxury travel, lifestyle and fashion? When I first moved to London, I had a full-time job for a social media company, and in my spare time I started shooting with lifestyle influencers. From there, I had the opportunity to shoot for big brands in the industry. This included hotels around the world, and while I was out there I would offer these hotels content on top of the content I was shooting for the influencer. The social media company I worked for saw what I was doing and asked if I would create viral content. Some of these videos would garner up to 70 million views on Facebook back in the day.

"Greece’s clean white walls offer the perfect backdrop for portraits. My friend was wearing a red dress that helped her stand out from the white walls and blue door" (Image credit: Chris Priestley)

Has moving to the EOS R mirrorless system made a big difference? The EOS R systems came with a newer range of RF lenses, which had greater continuous shooting capacities, better autofocus and image stabilization – an additional upgrade on the previous systems. Moving over to the EOS R mirrorless system has made a world of difference to how and what I can create, and generally made my life easier as a photographer. Lots of shoots I work on can be very fast-paced and require a run-and-gun setup, and most of the time, I don’t have the luxury of perfectly framing my image. The higher megapixel count on the EOS R5 means I can reframe my images in post-production while keeping their high quality. The other huge benefit is the incredible autofocus. The different subject tracking modes for people, animals and cars mean I only have to worry about getting the subject in the frame. The R5 can shoot up to 8K RAW 30p (not that I need to use that just yet, but it’s great to know that it’s there for when I do), but I use the full-frame 4K 120p regularly.

Image 1 of 2 "A portrait of my friend Lesley wearing traditional Arabian clothing. I asked her to raise the blue cloth, to frame her eyes" (Image credit: Chris Priestley) "I met up with an Olympic slalom skier in Alp d’Huez. I wanted the mountains to look huge, so I made sure I was a good distance from him, and used a long focal length to compress the foreground and background" (Image credit: Chris Priestley)

Do you do a lot of post-production work, then? Editing is a big part of my work. I like to get creative with composites. I started using composites in product photography to ensure the product looked perfect before I could worry about the rest of the elements in the image. So, I started shooting each element separately. This gives me full control over how the image is built in post and this technique has given me the ability to create images I could never do in-camera. I also tend to shoot mostly on my own. The technique also frees me to work on one thing at a time.

What’s the key to keeping up with posting and platform trends? That’s a good question. I don’t tend to post very often or follow trends. I like to put a lot of thought and work into each post, and before you know it, the trend has passed. I like to create content that the majority of viewers find relatable. This can range from teaching photography fundamentals to making a how-to-style video about shooting a hyperlapse. In the same way that I started in photography by watching tutorials on YouTube, I know that many people are scrolling through their social media, eager to learn more. I know that if you are a creative in any form, an easy way to keep up with posting is to document your process. People love to see behind the scenes and the work that goes into your craft and the results.

"I was on a hiking holiday in Switzerland, and we would always come across these cows. You could always hear them before you saw them, due to their huge cowbells" (Image credit: Chris Priestley)

What's the most important skill for any photographer or creator who wants to turn pro? I would say that budding photographers shouldn’t be afraid to jump out of their comfort zone. They won’t end up shooting the style of photography they want all the time. When I first started out, I said yes to everything that came my way. This meant I learned new camera and photographic skills, through trial and error, which have led to me developing a more well-rounded skill set.

What’s coming up next for you? I never know what’s around the corner. I’ve just started my own production company with my co-founder, Ellie. So for now, I’m focused on building that up, working with more clients, and building up to working on larger productions. I started as a solo shooter, working on smaller productions – acting as an

art director, photographer, stylist, editor, and lighting technician. As I've progressed over the years, the productions have started to get bigger, allowing the opportunity to work with more specialized creatives collaboratively. I’m excited for these productions and teams to get bigger

as I work with larger clients

A longer version of this interview originally appeared in Issue 211 of Photo Plus magazine. Click the link below to see our latest special subscription deal!

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. As a subscriber, you’ll enjoy big savings on shop prices and the convenience of having every issue delivered hot off the press. Every issue comes with downloadable video tutorials too.