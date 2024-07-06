"AI is helping filmmakers with ideas that were too impractical to shoot without an exhaustive budget and wasting time on something that may not even work"

By
published

"AI helps speed up trial-and-error and reduces the cost of failure when it comes to exploring new ideas. That’s important because failing is a key component of success"

VFX breakdown from Paul Trillo's Notes To My Future Self
(Image credit: Paul Trillo)

We’re beginning to see some real-world examples of AI-generated content’s utility go mainstream, thanks in part to the weight of companies like Adobe and OpenAI going all out to bring generative AI technology to the masses.

A year after its release, the latest iteration of Adobe Firefly is starting
to look like a real contender as a tool for AI content. Not least because it sits as part of a rapidly evolving ecosystem in Adobe Creative Cloud, which has recently begun to introduce some paradigm-shifting generative AI features. Some of the most impressive things that are now available include AI object removal and editing for video in Adobe Premiere Pro, along with video clip extension and smarter selection tools within Photoshop and Lightroom

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jon Devo
Jon Devo

Jon is a gadget reviewer, content creator and influencer. He spends his time reviewing products, covering technology news, giving talks on content strategy and creating content in partnership with a wide variety of forward-thinking brands. He also contributes to commercial radio, as well as in national print newspapers and magazines.

Related articles