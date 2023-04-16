A photographer's life: Carol Highsmith is documenting America for posterity

The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world, and its Prints and Photographs archive is the most historic photographic collection in the world. Since 1992, I have donated my images, copyrightfree and royalty-free, to the Library of Congress. My images share the same archive as legends such as Dorothea Lange, Mathew Brady and Edward Curtis.

All in all, the place we call “America’s Memory” amassed 15 million images and posters. In its Featured 21 digital collections, mine is one of them. I am the only living person so honoured. While all of that makes me proud, I am most impressed with the extent the Library goes to preserve its collections. It gives me chills to realise that my images will be available to everyone, anywhere in the world for hundreds of years. Or, as I like to say in three simple words: ‘for the ages’. And they are also downloadable, in original and three other sizes.