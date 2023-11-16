LIVE: Sigma is making a big announcement today. Follow along with us live!

Sigma is getting ready to make a big new product announcement! Set your alarms, as it is happening very soon, with the live-streamed event kicking off at 7am (EST) / 12pm (GMT) / 11pm (ACT).

What is this announcement? Well we can't know for sure yet, but there are prominent rumors going around the net that suggest Sigma is about to reveal the latest generation of the premium Sport version of its 70-200mm f/2.8 lens. This is one of the most popular lenses for many professional photographers, and makes up part of the "holy trinity" of zoom lenses for pros, so a new version is bound to get a lot of people excited!

But how might it build on the previous version? We don't have long to wait for the full reveal to find out, but with Sigma's recent form in making exceptional lenses, it might have a trick or two up its sleeve. Stay tuned!