LIVE: Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet – we are ready for Google I/O 2023

Google is getting ready for its annual Google I/O conference, what started as a software developer conference, Google has turned into a chance to reveal the latest consumer products it has been working on.

Google I/O has consistently brought us some big announcements, from last year's reveal of the Pixel Watch, Google Pixel 6a, and Pixel Pro Earbuds. And it looks like an exciting one again this year, with the heavily teased Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a set for their full unveiling.

It also looks like we will be seeing much more of the long-in-development Pixel Tablet (or potentially tablets plural). Google also has a big update on the next version of its Android operating system, hopefully revealing some new features for Google Camera or Google Photos.

You can watch the trailer and follow along yourself on the YouTube video below, and stay tuned here as we follow and give our take on all the announcements. Google I/O kicks off on May 10 at 10AM (US-PST) / 1PM (US-EST) / 6PM (UK) / 4AM (AUS).