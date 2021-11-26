Black Friday camera deals live blog: see the latest and best deals as soon as we do!

Refresh

(Image credit: Pentax) US DEAL: And just to show we're not done with DSLRs, here's a great deal on the Pentax K-1 Mark II body, just $1,696.95 at Adorama. This is a thumping great beast of a camera, and you don't often see it discounted. It's way better (IMHO) than Pentax's APS-C DSLRs and has a 36MP sensor fixed to Pentax's clever SR system, which does so much more than just counter camera shake.

US DEAL: Who says DSLRs are dead? The Nikon D850 is still on sale and still a highly competitive pro camera, and now at prices that must make even mirrorless zealots take notice. You can get the Nikon D850 body only at B&H for just $2,696.95, and for that you get a 45.7MP camera capable of 4K video and with solid design and handling which may soon be consigned to the history books... sigh.

UK DEAL: Instantly brilliant! The instax SQUARE SQ1 Instant Camera is just £79 at Amazon right now. Don't wait too long – this offer ends on Cyber Monday!

UK DEAL: We used to rave over the old Sony A7, still on sale even last year, mainly because it was so CHEAP. The bad news is the Sony A7 has gone; the GOOD news is that the Sony A7 II is now practically down to the same price, and it's a much better camera with in-body stabilization. You can get the Sony A7 II for just £799 from Park Cameras right now – AND you'll get a free 32GB Sandisk memory card – amazing!

UK DEAL: OK, time for an admission. I do not like the EOS M200 at all. I find it small and hard to grip, it has no viewfinder and although it shoots 4K video, there are lots of technical limitations. BUT this is one heck of a cheap mirrorless camera for beginners on a budget. Right now, you can get the Canon EOS M200 with 15-45mm lens from Amazon for just £399.99 BUT ONLY TODAY. That is one crazy price for a mirrorless camera and lens.

(Image credit: Olympus) US DEAL: Olympus has been in the news a lot for all the wrong reasons, mostly questions about its future, but the dust has settled, Olympus (or OM Digital Solutions) is still here and the cameras are as good as every. The best of the bunch for value HAS to be this Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm EZ lens from B&H for just £699. This is a terrific compact mirrorless camera both for beginners and travel nuts, and it's a lot more powerful than it looks.

US DEAL: Sony knows how to make headlines with its cameras! The Sony A1 (and its price) has blown us all away and the new Sony A7 IV is a really strong mid-range camera – but don't forget the A7R IV! This is STILL the highest resolution full frame camera you can buy, with 61 million pixels, and it can also shoot at 10fps – amazing. Equally amazing are the prices – you can get the Sony A7I IV (V2) from Adorama for just $2,998.00

US DEAL: The Panasonic Lumix G100 is such a great little camera for beginners, and even though it's custom made for vlogging, it's a great stills camera too. It doesn't have in-body stabilization (boo!) but it does have a flip-out screen, a viewfinder and compatibility with scores of MFT lenses. You can get the Panasonic Lumix G100 with 12-32mm pancake lens from B&H for just $597.99 – that's an incredible price on a rather incredible little beginners camera.

US DEAL: So the Fujifilm X-E4 is out, but the older X-E3 is practically as good and now it's a whole lot cheaper, thanks to this terrific Amazon deal. Amazon has the X-E3 body only or with the XF18-55mm zoom, but I really rate the XF23mmF2 prime lens in this deal. Get the Fujifilm X-E3 with 23mm F2 from Amazon for just $759.99

UK DEAL: Here's another great UK deal – it's for the Nikon Z5 which is now the most amazing value as a full frame camera for both enthusiasts and beginners. Get the Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera With Z 24-50mm F/4-6.3 for just £1,449 from Park Cameras.