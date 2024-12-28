I climbed a snow-capped mountain and photographed the real Cinderella Castle from above with my DJI drone

Sam Evans (AKA @samevanssnaps) captured this incredible aerial photograph of Neuschwanstein Castle, with one of the best camera drones, his DJI Mini 4 Pro. The 19th-century fairytale structure sits within the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany. It’s said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle and with its fairytale facade and spindly turrets, it certainly bears a striking resemblance.

Sam had to climb up the mountain trail opposite the famous castle, so he could launch his drone. He tells me he considers first: “the safety and logistics of putting a drone in the air. Are there crowds, overhanging trees, wildlife, etc to think about? However, once it’s up and everything is accounted for it’s just another camera.”

Flight conditions are always a consideration for drone photographers, and thankfully: “It was the perfect day for flying,” says Sam. “Very little wind and a bright sunny day so I was very lucky in that respect.”

The DJI Mini 4 Pro has a maximum flight time of 34 minutes, but Sam’s extensive planning meant he had plenty of time to spare. “The drone was up for maybe 10 minutes, maximum. I managed to take a series of photos of the castle from different angles and a few videos, too. This photograph is a set of three bracketed photos. I knew I wanted the front of the castle, but the trees being different colors on each side was a bonus!”

The golden lighting is a huge part of what makes this image stand out and it was a race against time to capture the right light. As Sam puts it: “The sun was just turning around the Alps on the left. I was feeling a little pressure to get to the location before the sun came round the corner and behind the castle, I knew this would wash out the image.”

Sam used Adobe Lightroom to merge the bracketed images. But the tonal editing was a light touch, he says: “The image speaks for itself. I can’t take much credit for the editing. Really, the most I have done is played with the detail of the castle and brought out the colors more.”

Sam’s top tips for drone photography

“Be patient and considerate of others and your environment. Also, get there early to get the most time to plan and walk the trail. This will also help with crowds too.”

To see more of Sam's work, visit his website.

