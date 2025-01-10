The amazing Petal AI-enabled bug-cam images and identifies backyard critters

Nature cam company Wonder has announced a new Petal remote camera to monitor the wildlife in your garden, as well as a companion product, Wonder Blocks, to provide a habitat for all manner of creepy-crawlies, and which should help encourage them into the range of the camera.

Wonder is the company behind Bird Buddy, a smart AI-powered bird feeder with a built-in camera that captures and identifies visiting avians, and is among the best bird feeder cameras for your backyard. The new products were announced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, and are currently in the development stage, due to launch as Kickstarter projects later this year.

Wonder Blocks are modular insect habitats that are ideal for attracting our six-legged friends into the garden (Image credit: Wonder)

The Petal builds upon the Bird Buddy's AI capabilities so that it not only captures images of insect life but can also identify and catalog the minibeasts. It has a flexible stem that can be thrust into soil or wrapped around a branch to enable the camera to be easily positioned to best capture small subjects. It can be set to automatically photograph visiting invertebrates or live stream video to smartphones or other devices.

The Petal can be fitted with interchangeable lenses of different focal lengths to shoot close-ups or a wider view. The device can also be powered by an optional solar cell for remote operation without trailing cables from your home.

The companion Wonder Blocks enable you to build an insect hotel and are ideal for attracting wildlife within the range of the Petal camera. The modular system includes a plant base, seed tray, bee hotel, butterfly feeder and bug hotel, so you can custom-build mini-ecosystems for wildlife to inhabit.