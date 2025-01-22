It seems that Sony Tough CFexpress Type A cards ain't so tough after all…

Sony has announced an expansion of its recall of CFexpress 2.0 Type A memory cards in its CEA-G series, ironically branded 'Tough' as the affected cards are marketed as being able to operate in extreme environments yet may not be recognized or can malfunction in low temperatures. The issue can result in writing to the card not finishing in extremely low temperatures, close to the lower limit of the operating temperature of -10°C (14ºF).

The expansion increases the range of product numbers of 320GB and 640GB cards to the recall, which was originally announced back in June 2024. Sony is offering free repairs to owners of defective cards, up until June 29, 2029.

The affected 320GB cards (CEA-G320T) have eight-digit numbers 22090001 to 24029999 and 22040001 to 22080110, or nine-digit numbers 220900010 to 240299990 and 220400010 to 220801100.

The affected 640GB cards (CEA-G640T) have eight-digit numbers 23010001 to 24029999 and 22080001 to 22100136, or nine-digit numbers 230100010 to 240299990 and 220800010 to 221001360.

Sony has a product checker on its Japanese website (it appears that the faulty cards were only sold domestically in Japan), where you can enter the product numbers of any cards you own to determine whether they are included in the recall. The product number is printed on the back of each card, and Sony recommends taking a photo of the number with a smartphone or other device and enlarging it to check the number, as the type size is small and tricky to read.

We still rate Sony's Tough cards as the best Type A cards in our guide to the best CFexpress cards and, of course, not many of us will be shooting in such sub-zero extremes anyway, so are unlikely to have ever experienced the issue. In any case, it's refreshing to see that Sony has recognized and addressed the problem.

