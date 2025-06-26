The effortlessly cool OM System OM-3 camera drops to its lowest-ever price
Amazon has a hot deal on the retro OM-3 with its M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO kit lens
I had never considered picking up a Micro Four Thirds camera until the OM System OM-3 came along. That’s how effortlessly cool this gorgeous little slice of yesteryear really is. And right now, you can save £310 off the RRP the OM-3 and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO kit – making it a great early Prime Day camera deal (and you don't even need to be a Prime member.
Save £310 The OM System OM-3 isn't just gorgeous on the outside; it's got it where it counts on the inside, too! Try a 20-MP stacked BSI sensor, blistering burst speeds, IBIS, RAW video output, glorious 4K 60p, and more.
What’s under that retro veneer, then? Well, the OM System OM-3 boasts a 20-MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor, OM System’s computational photography features: in-camera Live ND, Live Composite, High-Res Shot, and Focus Stacking. Up to 120fps burst speeds, 6.5 stops of IBIS, RAW video output, 4K 60p, full HD 240p, and an IP53-certified weather-sealed body.
So, while it might look like a camera from yesteryear, underneath it’s anything but. And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, the OM System OM-3 was scored a tip-top five stars by our resident ‘Olly’ fanatic, and ed in chief, James Artaius. Honestly, this little camera is one of my favorites of the year, and that’s coming from somebody who wants a full-frame Nikon Zf.
