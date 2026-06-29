Young mountaineers to get their hands on top-tier Tamron lenses for hiking photography collaboration – here's the one I'd pick

Tamron has announced that it will collaborate with a youth mountaineering project in Japan to equip hikers with some of its top-tier lenses to take to summits and capture the adventures along the way. As an avid mountaineer myself, I think this is a solid move from Tamron and something all photography brands should at least consider.

According to the announcement, Tamron will lend some of its top-tier lenses to members of the Mountain Climbing Youth Support Project (TYSP), a mountaineering initiative for young people organized by Tokyo-based Yamakei Publishers, in a bid to help hikers capture the "emotions" of the mountains.

Included in the list of loaned models are high-magnification telephoto lenses such as the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 and the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Fujifilm X mounts. Tamron is also loaning large-aperture standard zooms, including the full-frame 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD, although this model will only be available for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount users.

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For mountaineering photography, which I do a lot of, my pick of these lenses would be the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD. It would force me to get nice and close to my subject, which should hopefully create a more immersive feel in the final image. There's always a trade-off, though, and here it would be not being able to capture surrounding peaks in the distance as effectively.

Alongside supplying the gear, Tamron will host workshops to teach TYSP members how to use its lenses and get the most out of their camera systems. The sessions are set to take place during the fall and will also include tutorials on shooting techniques.

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