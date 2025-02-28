OM System OM-5 camera gets a $300 price cut

If you're after the best Micro Four Thirds camera that’s compact enough for all-day shooting—whether for travel or street photography—the OM-5 is an excellent choice!

I originally spotted this deal in our Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage, but it’s still available: you can get the OM System OM-5 with a 12-45mm lens for just $1,299.99, saving you a solid $300.

Plus, it’s available in both Black and Silver, so whichever suits your style, there’s no reason to miss out on this bargain while it lasts!

The OM System OM-5 mirrorless camera is designed to be your perfect adventure companion—compact, durable, and easy to carry. As a Micro Four Thirds camera, it excels in both still photography and video recording without adding bulk.

Equipped with a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor and a refined TruePic IX image processor, the OM-5 offers rapid continuous shooting at up to 30 fps and supports both DCI and UHD 4K video recording.

With a sensitivity range reaching ISO 25,600, this camera performs well in various lighting conditions. Its advanced 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization compensates for up to 6.5 stops of camera shake, ensuring sharper handheld shots. The autofocus system features 121 cross-type phase-detection points and 121 contrast-detection areas, delivering fast, precise focusing and reliable subject tracking.

Built for photographers on the move, the OM-5 is compact enough to fit effortlessly in your bag or sling over your shoulder—always ready to capture the moment when inspiration strikes.