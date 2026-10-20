Trends have revived the point-and-shoot from the dead – and compact mirrorless designs seem to be riding the same wave. But amid the rise of the compact camera and the launch of a one-inch sensor mirrorless camera from GoPro, I can’t help but remember another compact mirrorless from another decade: The Nikon 1 series.

The Nikon 1 series was a line of tiny mirrorless bodies built around a one-inch sensor. The series launched in 2011 with the Nikon 1 J1 and the more advanced V1. At the time, Nikon said the 1 J1 was the world’s smallest and lightest mirrorless camera. The smallest models looked almost like point-and-shoots – though adding a lens made the camera far less pocketable.

Just a year after the series launched, higher-resolution options arrived with the Nikon 1 J2 and 1 V2.

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Nikon discontinued the 1 series in 2018 as part of the shift towards the Z system – and that was absolutely the right move for creating more pro mirrorless cameras. But fast forward to 2026, and compact cameras have gotten so trendy that the most popular models are hard to find in stock.

That point-and-shoot trend has bled into mirrorless, as many mirrorless alternatives to popular compact cameras have also made regular appearances on best-seller lists, from the full-frame Sony A7C II to the new Micro Four Thirds OM System PEN. Nikon’s latest launch, the Nikon Z5IIC, takes on this trend and outfits the Z5 II’s sensor into a smaller body without a viewfinder.

The V models, like this Nikon 1 V2, were more advanced than the J models, like this one with a viewfinder and larger grip (Image credit: Nikon)

It’s not just the point-and-shoot trend that has me fondly remembering the Nikon 1 series, however. GoPro has revived the one-inch sensor mirrorless with the launch of the Mission 1 Pro ILS – though it’s a camera built more for filmmakers than still photographers.

While the Nikon 1 series isn't around anymore, the one-inch sensor launched with the original models is still very much around. That one-inch format is highly popular among point-and-shoot cameras, and now the Mission 1 ILS has brought the format back to mirrorless.

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Some of the Nikon 1 features that were unusual at the time, like a 60 fps burst mode using an electronic shutter, are now easy to find among modern, larger sensor mirrorless cameras. But some of the series most unique features are still in the past.

The Nikon 1 AW1 was the first waterproof mirrorless camera. There are plenty of modern splashproof cameras, but the AW1 remains unique in its ability to go underwater without extra housing. Even GoPro's first mirrorless camera is only splashproof if it's paired with a sealed lens, not submersible.

With the viral success of point-and-shoot cameras, I have to wonder – would the Nikon 1 series have been more successful if it launched in 2026 instead of 2011? The series was more popular among casual users than serious photographers who still preferred the larger sensors found in Nikon’s DSLRs.

But the revival of the point-and-shoot trend is driven in part by that same group. A growing number of casual users want to separate taking photos from their smartphones. A number of the most popular point-and-shoot models are options with zoom, which the 1 series lenses offered with swappable (though not usually pocketable) optics.

The rising popularity of compact camera designs is being accompanied by a growing trend of picking up early digicams – and there’s a decent selection of Nikon 1 cameras and lenses available from used camera retailers, sometimes for less than a new point-and-shoot.

That’s the real reason that I can’t envision a modern Nikon 1 series camera – because those old models hit on both the compact and retro trends in one.

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Looking for a modern but tiny Nikon mirrorless? Read about the Nikon Z5IIC, or the crop-sensor Nikon Z30.