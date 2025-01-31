This is the world's highest capacity UHS-II SD card
Now you can have a mega-high-capacity SDXC card that's also blazing fast
Last October SanDisk quietly launched what was then the highest capacity SD card you can actually buy: the 2TB version of its popular Extreme Pro SDXC card. Though no slouch - boasting a 250MB/s max read speed and up to 150MB/s write speed - this is still just a UHS-I SD card, and consequently it sports a fairly pedestrian V30 video speed rating, indicating it can only reliably sustain a minimum 30MB/s write rate - not ideal if you were planning to record 4K video.
What we really need is a 2TB UHS-II SD card with a higher minimum write speed, and that's exactly what Teamgroup has launched in the shape of the 2TB T-Create Expert SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 card. As its name suggests, this UHS-II card boasts a much quicker V90 speed rating, so can sustain a minimum 90MB/s write speed, making it suitable for 4K recording. Teamgroup also claims it'll handle 8K video as well, thanks to its rapid 300MB/s read and 260MB/s peak write speeds.
The new card is advertised as being IP67 dustproof and waterproof, while having "military grade" impact- and shock-resistance. Teamgroup also says the card has passed "rigorous testing" to ensure it can withstand extreme temperatures and X-rays. As with all UHS-II cards, the 2TB T-Create Expert is backward compatible with cameras and card readers that support UHS-I SDXC cards, and it's backed by a five-year warranty with a data recovery service.
Availability and pricing has yet to be disclosed, but with the 512GB capacity of this card already commanding a $370 price tag, you can bet this flagship 2TB version won't be cheap.
