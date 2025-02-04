ProGrade Digital launches new 960GB version of its CFexpress Type A card
It's ProGrade's highest-capacity Type A card, and it's fairly priced
ProGrade Digital has launched its highest-ever-capacity CFexpress Type A card: the new 960GB variant joins the existing 120GB, 420GB and 480GB cards in ProGrade's Gold range. The Gold Type A series is a step up from the company's previous 'Cobalt' offering, with the new cards boasting increased transfer speeds of up to 900MB/s read and 800MB/s write. Furthermore, Gold-series cards are capable of a sustained write speed of 600MB/s, and are even rated for a 200MB/s minimum sustained write rate. The latter qualifies the cards for a VPG200 (video performance guarantee) rating, making them suitable for video recording that requires a minimum 200MB/s sustained write speed.
Read more:
The best memory cards for your camera
Best CFexpress cards
Best memory card readers
Additional benefits include automatic performance throttling to prevent overheating, as well as laser-etched unique serial numbering for enhanced component tracking and quality control. Each Type A Gold card is X-ray proof and shock-proof, has an operating temperature range of 14°F to 158°F/ -10°C to 70°C, and is backed by a 3-year warranty.
These new cards give users of CFexpress Type A cameras like the Sony a1 II, a7 IV and a7S III even more memory memory card choice. While it's true that faster CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards are now commonly available, they invariably cost more than version 2.0 cards, and at present no current camera can take advantage of their extra transfer speed.
The new 960GB ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold card is available to buy now, priced at $439.99. The existing 120GB, 240GB and 480GB capacities cost $129.99, $199.99 and $299.99, respectively.
Buy ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A cards from B&H
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.