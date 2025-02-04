ProGrade Digital launches new 960GB version of its CFexpress Type A card

ProGrade Digital has launched its highest-ever-capacity CFexpress Type A card: the new 960GB variant joins the existing 120GB, 420GB and 480GB cards in ProGrade's Gold range. The Gold Type A series is a step up from the company's previous 'Cobalt' offering, with the new cards boasting increased transfer speeds of up to 900MB/s read and 800MB/s write. Furthermore, Gold-series cards are capable of a sustained write speed of 600MB/s, and are even rated for a 200MB/s minimum sustained write rate. The latter qualifies the cards for a VPG200 (video performance guarantee) rating, making them suitable for video recording that requires a minimum 200MB/s sustained write speed.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

Additional benefits include automatic performance throttling to prevent overheating, as well as laser-etched unique serial numbering for enhanced component tracking and quality control. Each Type A Gold card is X-ray proof and shock-proof, has an operating temperature range of 14°F to 158°F/ -10°C to 70°C, and is backed by a 3-year warranty.

These new cards give users of CFexpress Type A cameras like the Sony a1 II, a7 IV and a7S III even more memory memory card choice. While it's true that faster CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards are now commonly available, they invariably cost more than version 2.0 cards, and at present no current camera can take advantage of their extra transfer speed.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

The new 960GB ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold card is available to buy now, priced at $439.99. The existing 120GB, 240GB and 480GB capacities cost $129.99, $199.99 and $299.99, respectively.

Buy ProGrade Digital CFexpress 2.0 Type A cards from B&H