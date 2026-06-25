Leica launches its fastest-ever camera with 40fps stills and 8K open gate video
Leica SL3-P is a supercharged mirrorless camera that does more than simply fill a gap between the existing full-frame SL3 and SL3-S
Leica has just launched the third member of its SL3 family of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Leica SL3-P makes big improvements to both the stills and video capabilities of the range with headline features including the ability to capture stills at 40 frames per second, and a video capability that can shoot open gate 8K.
At the heart of the new L-mount camera is a 44-megapixel backside-illuminated sensor that is said to hit a sweet spot that, in terms of resolution, places it between the 60MP sensor of the original SL3, and the more affordable, faster 24MP SL3-S that was launched last year. It will also fit neatly between the two in terms of price.
The new SL-3P aims to be the Leica mirrorless camera that appeals to the majority of photographers and videographers - and offers some best-in-class features that put it ahead of its two older siblings. Unlike the other two, it does not have the distinctive Red Dot logo on the front (as on some other models, such as the M11-P)
A new hybrid autofocus system combines phase detection (PDAF), depth mapping (object detection AF) and contrast detection AF – to make it suitable to use for fast-moving subjects with six automatic detection modes, for people, animals and cars.
It boasts a dynamic range of up to 14 stops, with an ISO range of 50 to 200,00. A Multishot mode can capture extremely 176 megapixel high-resolution images.
Specifications
Sensor
45.8 MP full frame BSI CMOS (44.9MP (effective)
Lens mount
L-Mount
Autofocus
Hybrid: 315 contrast-AF points • 819 phase detection AF points
Image stabilization
5-axis, 5 stops
Weather sealing
IP54 certified
ISO range
50-200,000 • Dual Basis Low 50-360 • Dual Basis High 400-200,000
Max video resolution
8K 30p open gate, 10-bit, 4:2:0
Max burst
40fps with AF (electronic shutter), 7fps with AF (mechanical shutter)
Viewfinder
Electronic, 5.76 million dots, 60fps or 120fps refresh
LCD
3.2-inch, 2.33 million dots
Memory
1x CFexpress Type B, 1x SD UHS-II
Connectivity
HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3.5mm microphone jack, timecode, USB-C, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
Size
151.45 x 108.05 x 84.6mm
Weight
768g (body only)
As you'd expect, the full-metal body comes with IP54-certified weatherproofing, support for Content Credentials, and the ability to connect with the excellent Leica Fotos app. There are two memory card slots - both CFexpress Type B and SDXC UHS-II
The headline video feature is that it can now shoot 8.1K Open Gate in 3:2 ratio at up to 30p - but also capture in HDMI RAW at 8K in Open Gate. At 60p, you can capture in 5.8K, and if you need 120p for slow-motion you still get 4K recording.
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Additionally, the SL3-P offers use of the Apple ProRes codec at up to 5.8K. Two new in-camera LUTs – Leica Pure and Leica Cine – are provided for the camera's L-Log color space.
Pricing & availabilty
The Leica SL3-P goes on sale from today at $6,690 / £5,150 for the body on its own.
Three Vario kit options will also be available:
• SL3-P with Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH - $7,790 / £6,100
• SL3-P with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. - $8,390 / £6,480
• SL3-P with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. and Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200mm f/2.8 ASPH. - $10,995 / £8,560
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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