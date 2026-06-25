Leica launches its fastest-ever camera with 40fps stills and 8K open gate video

Leica has just launched the third member of its SL3 family of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Leica SL3-P makes big improvements to both the stills and video capabilities of the range with headline features including the ability to capture stills at 40 frames per second, and a video capability that can shoot open gate 8K.

At the heart of the new L-mount camera is a 44-megapixel backside-illuminated sensor that is said to hit a sweet spot that, in terms of resolution, places it between the 60MP sensor of the original SL3, and the more affordable, faster 24MP SL3-S that was launched last year. It will also fit neatly between the two in terms of price.

Leica SL3-P uses a new 45 megapixel BSI full-frame sensor (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The new SL-3P aims to be the Leica mirrorless camera that appeals to the majority of photographers and videographers - and offers some best-in-class features that put it ahead of its two older siblings. Unlike the other two, it does not have the distinctive Red Dot logo on the front (as on some other models, such as the M11-P)

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A new hybrid autofocus system combines phase detection (PDAF), depth mapping (object detection AF) and contrast detection AF – to make it suitable to use for fast-moving subjects with six automatic detection modes, for people, animals and cars.

It boasts a dynamic range of up to 14 stops, with an ISO range of 50 to 200,00. A Multishot mode can capture extremely 176 megapixel high-resolution images.

Specifications

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Leica SL3-P specifications Sensor 45.8 MP full frame BSI CMOS (44.9MP (effective) Lens mount L-Mount Autofocus Hybrid: 315 contrast-AF points • 819 phase detection AF points Image stabilization 5-axis, 5 stops Weather sealing IP54 certified ISO range 50-200,000 • Dual Basis Low 50-360 • Dual Basis High 400-200,000 Max video resolution 8K 30p open gate, 10-bit, 4:2:0 Max burst 40fps with AF (electronic shutter), 7fps with AF (mechanical shutter) Viewfinder Electronic, 5.76 million dots, 60fps or 120fps refresh LCD 3.2-inch, 2.33 million dots Memory 1x CFexpress Type B, 1x SD UHS-II Connectivity HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3.5mm microphone jack, timecode, USB-C, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 Size 151.45 x 108.05 x 84.6mm Weight 768g (body only)

As you'd expect, the full-metal body comes with IP54-certified weatherproofing, support for Content Credentials, and the ability to connect with the excellent Leica Fotos app. There are two memory card slots - both CFexpress Type B and SDXC UHS-II

The headline video feature is that it can now shoot 8.1K Open Gate in 3:2 ratio at up to 30p - but also capture in HDMI RAW at 8K in Open Gate. At 60p, you can capture in 5.8K, and if you need 120p for slow-motion you still get 4K recording.

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Additionally, the SL3-P offers use of the Apple ProRes codec at up to 5.8K. Two new in-camera LUTs – Leica Pure and Leica Cine – are provided for the camera's L-Log color space.

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Pricing & availabilty

The Leica SL3-P goes on sale from today at $6,690 / £5,150 for the body on its own.

Three Vario kit options will also be available:

• SL3-P with Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH - $7,790 / £6,100

• SL3-P with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. - $8,390 / £6,480

• SL3-P with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. and Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200mm f/2.8 ASPH. - $10,995 / £8,560