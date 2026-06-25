Leica launches its first-ever macro lens for its SL mirrorless camera system – and I got to try it out!
New Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 fills a significant hole in Leica's own L-mount lens range
Over 10 years since introducing the L-mount, Leica has finally launched its first macro lens for its SL range of mirrorless cameras. The Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 will be available to buy by the end of the year.
With a design based on the Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-R 100mm f/2.8 that was launched for its DSLRs in 1987, the new macro lens will offer a lifesize magnification and a minimum focusing distance of 29cm. The full-metal body is 137.6mm long and weighs 862g, without the supplied lens hood.
Lens mount
L-mount
Full frame
Yes
Autofocus
Yes
Image stabilization
No
Lens construction
17 elements in 12 groups
View angle (diagonal)
22.7°
Diaphragm blades
8
Minimum aperture
f/22
Minimum focus distance
0.29m
Maximum magnification
1:1
Filter size
67mm
Dimensions
137x77mm
Weight
801g
Announced at the same time as the new Leica SL-3P camera, the macro lens will not go on sale until the end of 2026, and will retail for $2,700 / £2,100.
Despite the wait for its release, I managed to have a brief chance to try out the new Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 during a studio session with fashion photographer Pat Domingo at Leica's Wetzlar HQ in Germany.
The photos I shot are below, with full technical details…
Check out our guides to the best macro lenses, and the best Leica SL lenses
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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