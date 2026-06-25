Leica launches its first-ever macro lens for its SL mirrorless camera system – and I got to try it out!

Over 10 years since introducing the L-mount, Leica has finally launched its first macro lens for its SL range of mirrorless cameras. The Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 will be available to buy by the end of the year.

With a design based on the Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-R 100mm f/2.8 that was launched for its DSLRs in 1987, the new macro lens will offer a lifesize magnification and a minimum focusing distance of 29cm. The full-metal body is 137.6mm long and weighs 862g, without the supplied lens hood.

The Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 comes supplied with a lens hood (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 specifications Lens mount L-mount Full frame Yes Autofocus Yes Image stabilization No Lens construction 17 elements in 12 groups View angle (diagonal) 22.7° Diaphragm blades 8 Minimum aperture f/22 Minimum focus distance 0.29m Maximum magnification 1:1 Filter size 67mm Dimensions 137x77mm Weight 801g

The Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 provides two limited focus ranges, to avoid excessive hunting when using the macro lens (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Announced at the same time as the new Leica SL-3P camera, the macro lens will not go on sale until the end of 2026, and will retail for $2,700 / £2,100.

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Despite the wait for its release, I managed to have a brief chance to try out the new Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8 during a studio session with fashion photographer Pat Domingo at Leica's Wetzlar HQ in Germany.

The photos I shot are below, with full technical details…

Leica SL-3P with Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8. 1/200sec at f/6.3, ISO 64. (Image credit: Future)

Leica SL-3P with Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8. 1/125sec at f/4, ISO 8000. (Image credit: Future)

Leica SL-3P with Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8. 1/500sec at f/4, ISO 8000. (Image credit: Future)

Leica SL-3P with Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8. 1/320sec at f/4, ISO 8000. (Image credit: Future)

Leica SL-3P with Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8. 1/100sec at f/3.2, ISO 8000. (Image credit: Future)

Leica SL-3P with Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100mm f/2.8. 1/200sec at f/6.3, ISO 64. (Image credit: Future)

Check out our guides to the best macro lenses, and the best Leica SL lenses