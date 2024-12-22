I sold all my Nikon gear for Leica—but there's one Nikon lens I will never sell!

For 15 years, I was a dedicated Nikon user. My photographic journey was shaped by the dependability of Nikon cameras and lenses, which consistently delivered exceptional results. Over time, I amassed a collection of Nikon gear that became an extension of my creative vision.



Yet, as my style evolved, so did my needs and preferences. Eventually, I decided to sell all my Nikon equipment and transition to Leica, embracing a new chapter in my artistry. Despite this shift, one lens remained untouchable: the Nikon Nikkor-H 50mm f/2.

Taken with the Nikon D800 and the Nikon Nikkor-H Auto f/2 at 1/500, f/5.6, ISO400 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

This lens is not just a piece of glass and metal; it’s a masterpiece from the 1960s that embodies the essence of timeless design and engineering. Its all-metal construction and vintage styling make it a joy to hold and use. The smooth, precise focus throw elevates manual focusing into an almost meditative act, providing a tactile connection to the photographic process. It’s a lens that encourages intentionality and thoughtfulness.



Optically, the Nikkor-H 50mm f/2 is nothing short of remarkable. Wide open at f/2, it delivers a stunning blend of sharpness and soft, creamy bokeh. Even by modern standards, its resolution is impressive, and it performs beautifully for portraits and low-light scenarios. At f/4, this lens reaches an unparalleled level of sharpness that feels like it could cut glass—a true testament to Nikon’s craftsmanship from an era long gone.

Taken with the Nikon D800 & Nikon Nikkor-H Auto f/2, shot at 1/400sec, f/4, ISO 400 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

When I decided to part ways with my Nikon collection, the Nikkor-H 50mm f/2 was the one exception. Letting go of this lens was never on the table. It symbolizes everything I admire about Nikon: precision, innovation, and a commitment to creating tools that inspire photographers. While the rest of my Nikon gear found new homes, this lens stayed with me as a cherished piece of photographic history.



Leica may now dominate my photography with its exquisite rangefinder cameras, legendary lenses, and minimalist ethos that aligns with my current creative vision. The tactile experience of shooting with Leica has reignited my passion for the craft, offering a sense of connection that feels both personal and profound. However, my love for Nikon remains undiminished, embodied in the Nikkor-H 50mm f/2.

Taken on a Nikon D800 with the Nikon Nikkor-H Auto f/2 at f/2 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

Photography is as much about the tools we use as it is about the stories we tell. The Nikkor-H 50mm f/2 is a lens that tells its own story: of craftsmanship, artistry, and timeless quality.



While Leica has become my primary creative partner, this one Nikon lens remains an irreplaceable part of my journey. It’s a bridge between my past and future, and a reminder of the beauty that comes from honoring where we’ve been as we explore where we’re going.