Polaroid launches Now 3rd Generation - could this be the best beginner instant camera?

Polaroid has unveiled its latest addition to the instant photography market – the Polaroid Now 3rd Generation I-Type Instant Film Camera.

This new model refines the classic analog experience with modern improvements, designed to deliver sharper images in a wider range of lighting conditions. By combining nostalgia with enhanced technology, it offers a fresh take on instant camera photography while maintaining the charm that has made Polaroid a beloved brand for decades.

The Polaroid Now 3rd Generation introduces several notable enhancements over its predecessor. An 'improved' light meter position ensures more accurate exposure, while an upgraded ranging sensor enhances focus precision for clearer shots. The combination of these new features serves to facilitate optically superior instant prints, improving on perhaps Polaroid's most notable shortfall.

An advanced two-lens autofocus system automatically selects the best lens for the scene, removing the need for manual adjustments and making the camera easier to use for beginners. A built-in tripod mount provides optional stability for long-exposure shots or group photos, and new compatibility with photo filters expands creative potential. The camera also includes self-timer and double-exposure modes, enabling users to experiment with unique compositions by overlaying two scenes in a single frame.

Polaroid has also placed a strong emphasis on sustainability with this release. The camera is constructed using 40% recycled materials and features a USB-C rechargeable battery, reducing waste and making it more environmentally friendly. The design remains iconic yet fresh, available in six new colors to suit different styles and preferences.

The Polaroid Now 3rd Generation arrives when instant photography is experiencing a resurgence. In an era dominated by digital imagery, many photographers and casual users are drawn to the tangible nature of instant prints. There is something special about holding a physical photograph moments after capturing it, a sense of immediacy, context, and permanence that digital images often lack.

This growing popularity of instant cameras is highest among younger generations who may be discovering the format for the first time, and this new camera looks set to be a great introduction.

The Polaroid Now 3rd Generation I-Type Instant Film Camera is available for pre-order in the US now for $119 and is compatible with Polaroid i-Type and 600 film.

