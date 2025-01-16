This new smartphone stabilizer helps content creators look less like a one-person show

Insta360’s newest smartphone gimbal aims to bring high-end video effects to content creators, even influencers working as a one-person show. The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro, announced on January 16, brings zoom tracking, multi-person tracking and even a teleprompter to content creators from a foldable smartphone gimbal that starts at $159.99 / £144.99 / AU$239.99.

Despite being announced less than one year after the launch of the predecessor, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro brings several upgrades to the portable smartphone gimbal. Headlining that list of upgrades is the ability to use up to 15x zoom when tracking, thanks to a new mode called Active Zoom Tracking. This mode follows a moving subject but, unlike other modes, also uses the camera’s zoom to adjust the framing as the subject moves.

The gimbal folds down for easier transport (Image credit: Insta360)

The gimbal also upgrades to Deep Track 4.0, which the company describes as an “evolution” of the gimbal’s earlier AI-based tracking. The gimbal also supports multi-person tracking when creators want an entire group to remain in the frame, as well as continuing to offer face detection to follow only a specific person.

AI is also part of the gimbal’s Pro Framing Grid options, which allows creators to select from one of nine framing aids to tell the gimbal how to compose the shot, such as keeping the subject positioned for the Golden Ratio rule.

The gimbal has infinite 360 panning, which means it won’t stop following a subject that does multiple complete circles around the gimbal. A Free Tilt Mode also gives creators more control over the camera’s angle, including creating crane-like shots, tilted perspectives, and a combination of the two.

While the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, integration with Apple DockKit means that, on an iPhone, creators aren’t limited to the Insta360 app. Many of the gimbals tracking capabilities can be used inside the iPhone’s native camera app, as well as more than 200 other iOS apps. It also supports Apple ProRes, along with Dolby Vision. The gimbal can also be remotely controlled with an Apple Watch – or a separate smartphone.

A selfie mirror on the back helps with framing when using the rear-facing camera (Image credit: Insta360)

The gimbal itself also now has a built-in selfie mirror, which is designed to allow content creators to use the higher-quality rear-facing camera without operating completely blind. Or, content creators can use the front-facing camera and the teleprompter mode to keep their lines on the screen.

The second generation also enhances the durability with a stronger built-in tripod. Alternatively, a backpack mount will allow creators to use the gimbal on the move while hands-free.

The gimbal is available beginning on January 16. Along with the base $159.99 / £144.99 /AU$239.99 option, a bundle with a MagSafe mount, light, and cable will also be available for $189.99 / £169.99 / AU$289.99.

