Insta360 has released a new AI accessory – an AI Tracker – to the still very new Insta360 Flow 2 Pro phone gimbal (which we reviewed recently). With its Android-friendly smarts, the company is calling it "the ultimate add-on."

Insta360 made a big thing about the ability of their Flow pro gimbals to operate with the iPhone, but the AI device is designed to enable support across Android phone models and more apps – allowing users to hop on a video call or live-stream as well as gimbal-steadied smooth footage hands-free.

The AI Tracker works seamlessly as an extension to our latest and greatest AI-powered gimbal, Insta360 Flow 2 Pro.

(Image credit: Insta360)

This unlocks new features, making it easier to keep subjects perfectly framed, even in tricky environments. The AI is able to handle obstructions – like someone walking in front of your shot – and remember the subject (or more than one subject) so it can re-frame on them when they're visible again.

With the AI tracker, it is able to recognize people and pets – including cats and dogs.

The tracker also features a built-in spotlight with three settings, so you can give yourself a twinkle in the eye or even enough fill light in low light or daylight according to Insta360 (though we'll let you know for sure once we've tested it!)

Side-stepping the need for a remote control all the time, a palm gesture can be used to activate tracking. This is a technology seen on some of the most popular gimbal-based cameras, not just the best phone gimbals but the best 4K webcams (like Insta360's Link 2 that competes with the Obsbot Tiny 4K).

