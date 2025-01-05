Godox unveils its third budget compact camera flash in a week

Godox has wasted no time kicking off 2025 with a bang. Just days into the new year, the brand has already introduced two new mini flashes and a wireless microphone kit. But they’re not stopping there – joining the line-up is the Godox iA32, a compact flash that promises to offer even more versatility for photographers on the go.

Earlier this week, Godox, known as Flashpoint and Wistro in different regions, unveiled the iM20 and iM22 compact flashes. Now, the iA32 joins the iFlash family, bringing a fresh set of features to the table for enthusiasts and casual photographers looking to level up their snapshots.

The rotating light angle of the Godox iA32 (Image credit: Godox)

The iA32 is designed with everyday moments in mind. Its compact size and lightweight build make it an excellent companion for everything from mirrorless to travel cameras. Thanks to its integrated all-in-one design, it's easy to keep the flash on your camera or toss it in a bag or pocket – ensuring you're never without a reliable light source when you need it most.

What sets the iA32 apart from its smaller siblings is its rotating dial. With a simple turn, you can adjust the light emission angle from -7° to 90°, giving you more control over your lighting setup. While this is a direct fill flash, the ability to rotate the light source vertically allows for bounce flash techniques, offering more versatility than other flashes in the iFlash lineup.

The Godox iA32 and batteries (Image credit: Godox)

The iA32 also stands out with its two distinct shooting modes: Auto and Manual. In Auto Mode, you can set the ISO and aperture values, and the flash will display the recommended shooting distance right on the panel. Meanwhile, Manual Mode allows for finer control over flash power, with eight power levels (ranging from 1/128 to full power) in 1/3-step increments, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune your exposure.

While the iA32 does not come with the built-in battery and USB-C charging found in the iM20 and iM22, it uses two AA batteries for power. Despite the difference, you can expect a recycling time of 2.5 seconds and up to 490 flashes at full power, depending on the battery type used.

Above: A video showcasing the Godox iA32

The Godox iA32 is compatible with most major camera brands, thanks to its single contact point on the hot shoe. However, it's always a good idea to double-check compatibility with your specific camera model before making a purchase.

Godox has yet to confirm an official release date for the iA32, but retailers like B&H Photo are already accepting preorders, so it shouldn’t be too long before it hits the shelves. With a retail price of $49.90 (with UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed), this compact flash is set to be an affordable and versatile option for photographers looking for a dependable flash solution.

