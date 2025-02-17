Seeing red? Harman releases new Harman Red 125 film based on Phoenix emulsion

Harman Technology has unveiled its latest innovation for film photography enthusiasts: Harman Red 125, a medium-speed, ISO125 red-scale film derived from the Harman Phoenix emulsion.



This unique film enables photographers to explore creative possibilities by shooting through the back of the color film, exposing the red-sensitive layer first. The result is a distinctive palette dominated by reds, oranges and yellows, offering a fresh perspective for analog photography aficionados.

Example of exposure latitude on Harman Red 125 (Image credit: Harman / Sue Evans)

The film comes equipped with a DX-coded cassette and edge signing, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of 35mm film cameras. While its box speed is set at ISO 125, Harman Red 125 boasts a versatile exposure range from ISO 50 to 400.



For optimal results, the manufacturer recommends shooting between ISO100 and 200 depending on the scene's brightness and contrast. This flexibility enables photographers to experiment with various exposure settings to achieve their desired aesthetic.

Image outcomes with Harman Red 125 can vary significantly based on exposure and the scene's color characteristics. Underexposed shots tend to exhibit coarser grain, pronounced shadows and deeper red hues, creating a dramatic effect.

(Image credit: Harman)

Normal exposure yields consistent orange tones with standard grain and softer shadows, offering a balanced and warm appearance. Overexposure results in finer grain, brighter and more contrasty images, with varying tones that can introduce subtle greens alongside the dominant warm colors.

The introduction of Harman Red 125 provides film photographers with a new tool to push the boundaries of their creative expression. By embracing the red-scale technique, users can produce images with a unique and captivating aesthetic, enriching the analog photography landscape with fresh artistic possibilities.

