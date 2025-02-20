The Nikon D850—our highest-rated DSLR ever—drops below $2,000 for the first time

As I’ve grown older—and perhaps a little wiser—my photographic journey has come full circle. I once obsessed over megapixels, prioritizing resolution above all else to deliver the highest quality images during my professional sports photography career. But now, I chase moments instead of numbers.

Looking back, that fixation led me to overlook what might have been the greatest DSLR ever made—the Nikon D850, DCW’s most beloved camera—simply because it wasn’t 50 megapixels at the time. That was a massive mistake on my part. But now, redemption is at hand: this exceptional camera is currently $400 off at Adorama, bringing it down to just $1,996.95—the lowest price I’ve ever seen!

Nikon D850: was $2,396.95 now $1,996.95 at Adorama US SAVE $800 at Adorama. With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications. Comes with a free memory card and bag.



💲Price Check:

B&H: $1,996.95

The Nikon D850 is a stark contrast to what I shoot with today—my primary camera is an 18MP Leica M-E. Yep, just 18 megapixels. But back then, the D850 would have been the perfect fit, and it’s remained on my “to-buy” list, just waiting for the right deal. Well, it doesn’t get much better than brand new with $400 off at its lowest-ever price!

Do I need 45MP in my workflow today? Not really. But if you’re considering the D850—or any DSLR—let this be a reminder: don’t get too caught up in specs and resolution. Take the camera into the real world and see how it works for you. That’s what I should have done with the D850 years ago—and what I’ve made a point of doing with every camera since.

