More backup camera woes for Tesla as it recalls 239,000 defective electric cars

Hot on the heels of a recall of more than 27,000 Tesla Cybertrucks last October due to a backup camera problem, Tesla has been forced to recall 239,000 vehicles due to – you've guessed it – a backup camera problem.

The Cybertruck recall was to correct the problem of the camera taking too long to engage when the vehicle was put into reverse. The latest recall affects 2024-25 Model 3 and Model S and 2023-25 Model X and Model Y vehicles, and while it's also a problem with the backup camera (aka 'reversing camera') once again, this time around it's a different issue that can cause permanent damage to the camera unless corrected.

It appears that a specific sequence of hardware and software configurations can cause a reverse current that can fry the car's computer board on powering up the vehicle, resulting in the loss of backup camera functionality, thereby affecting the driver's rear visibility and increasing the risk of collisions. Cold weather appears to exacerbate the risk of the fault occurring.

Fortunately, this can be fixed via an over-the-air software update in most cases, which Tesla has already begun rolling out. The carmaker is also contacting owners of all affected vehicles to make them aware of the problem.

However, the update can't remedy the issue if the vehicle has already had its main computer circuit board short-circuited, as the damage is permanent. In this case, Tesla has confirmed that it will replace the entire in-car computer board at no cost.

