The uncrowned king: the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II was Canon's answer to the Sony RX100 line
Often overlooked, the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II was a powerful compact camera with a big sensor and a BIG zoom
Psst – the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II is what you're looking for. I know, I know, most people flock straight to the G7 X Mark III – and that's a great compact camera. In fact, it launched alongside the G5 X Mark II in August 2019.
But while the G7 X was and remains the headline-grabber, it's the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II that's always been my pick – especially if you're looking for an alternative to Sony's RX100 series that's as overpriced as it is overpowered.
On first glance, the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II has a lot in common with the G7X Mark III. Both pack a stacked, 1-inch 20.1MP sensor – and that stacked design enables them both to blast out 30fps bursts like a pair of action-capturing Gatling guns.
Digic 8 processor, ISO125-12,800 sensitivity, 4K 30p video, 3-inch 1.04 million-dot tilting screen, 31-point contrast-based autofocus system… there really is a whole lot of deja vu on the spec sheets. But the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II has two major aces up its sleeve that's its sibling lacks.
The first one will make any photographer giddy: an integrated pop-up electronic viewfinder (EVF). Something that even the mighty Ricoh GR III doesn't have!
The original G5 X was a bulky beast, thanks to the EVF being housed in a classic "pentaprism hump" that jutted out from the top of the camera. So Canon did a very clever thing, making the Mark II way smaller and more pocketable by housing the viewfinder inside the body – so you can just pop it up when you need it.
The second thing that the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II boasts over its stablemate is a more impressive zoom – a 5x affair that goes all the way to 120mm f/2.8, eclipsing the 24-100mm lens on the G7 X Mark III. It's still only f/2.8 at the long end (and f/1.8 at the wide) so you don't even lose any light!
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
If you're looking at picking up a classic compact right now, there are so many to choose from. But when I want to take a truly pocketable, genuinely powerful camera out with me and I don't want to wrestle with Sony's miserable menu system, it's gonna be the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II. In fact, I might even pack it for my vacation later this month!
You might also like…
If you want to stay small, but not necessarily compact, take a look at the best travel cameras and best lenses for travel photography.
James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.