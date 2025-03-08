The Canon G7 X Mark II a better buy than the Mark III (with one BIG proviso)

If you're after a compact camera, the Canon G7 X Mark II might be a much smarter buy than the more popular Mark III model.

As everybody knows by now, compacts are experiencing a real renaissance in popularity. And despite its age, the Canon G7 X Mark II is still one of the best compact cameras you can buy – and actually holds its own against its younger brother in almost every department.

You see, the Canon G7 X Mark II is technically very similar in terms of specs and performance to the PowerShot G7 X Mark III everywhere except video. So I dare say that, if you mainly want to take photographs, it's the one you should go for.

The key difference is 4K video; the Mark III has it, while the Canon G7 X Mark II maxes out at FullHD 60p video.

The Canon G7 X Mark II is, aside from 4K video and slower burst shooting, basically the same camera as the Mark III (Image credit: Canon)

But looking at the rest of the specs, virtually everything is the same. The Canon G7 X Mark II has a 1-inch 20.1MP sensor, a 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens, image stabilization, an ISO125-12800 sensitivity range, a built-in flash with sync up to 1/2000 sec, 3-inch tilting screen, WiFi connection…

Which are all the same as the Mark III. Okay, the newer camera has a stacked sensor – which enables it to shoot bursts at up to 20fps (8fps with autofocus) compared to 8fps (5.4 with AF) on the Canon G7 X Mark II. But this isn't a sports camera, and I honestly don't think anyone is going to miss those extra frames.

I'd argue that few people are really going to miss the 4K, either. The Mark III's quality isn't a patch on the 4K footage on your phone, so for me it's not a feature that I ever use.

Your mileage may vary, of course, and I still love using the Mark III. But if I was buying a compact camera in 2025? I'd put my own money down on a Canon G7 X Mark II – which would be a lot less money than the Mark III would cost me!

