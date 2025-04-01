After months of scarcity, the Ricoh GR III returns - but act fast!

After months of scarcity, the Ricoh GR III is finally back in stock, much to the delight of street photographers and compact camera enthusiasts worldwide. This pocket-sized powerhouse has gained a cult following for its exceptional image quality, intuitive controls, and discreet design.

With demand consistently outpacing supply, its return to retailers marks a rare opportunity for those who have been patiently waiting to add this legendary camera to their kit.

Ricoh GR III: $966.95 at BHPhoto IN STOCK at B&H. This pocket-sized powerhouse features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, a sharp 28mm f/2.8 lens, and in-body image stabilization - perfect for street and travel photography. With stock shortages persisting for months, now is your chance to grab one before they’re gone again!

The GR series has long been celebrated for its combination of portability and professional-grade image performance. The Ricoh GR III, with its 24.2MP APS-C sensor, sharp 28mm f/2.8 lens, and lightning-fast autofocus, is particularly revered by street and travel photographers who value a camera that is both inconspicuous and capable of delivering outstanding images.

Meanwhile, the Ricoh GR IIIx, which is also back in stock, offers a slightly tighter 40mm equivalent focal length, catering more to documentary and portrait shooters who prefer a natural perspective without the distortion of wider lenses.

One of the main reasons behind the GR III’s persistent demand is its unmatched balance of size and image quality. Unlike smartphones, which rely on computational photography to enhance images, the GR III captures razor-sharp detail with a large sensor and true optical performance.

It also features in-body image stabilization, a rarity in cameras of this size, allowing for greater flexibility when shooting in low-light conditions. Add to this its minimalist interface, which enables a seamless shooting experience, and it’s no wonder why photographers who rely on quick, decisive shooting have remained loyal to the GR lineup.

For those looking to invest in a GR III or GR IIIx, now is the time to act. Since its initial release, stock shortages have been a recurring issue, making it one of the hardest cameras to find at retail price.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you’re a seasoned street photographer, a travel enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the purity of a fixed-lens camera, missing this restock could mean waiting months - if not longer - for another opportunity to get your hands on one.

(Image credit: Ricoh)

With demand expected to surge once again, hesitation could mean missing out. Given how long the Ricoh GR III has remained out of stock, this latest availability won’t last forever.

If you’ve been on the fence about securing one of the most beloved compact cameras on the market, now is the time to buy before they disappear once more.

See our Ricoh GR III vs GR IIIx comparison