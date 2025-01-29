3 Legged Thing Roxie QD adds quick-detach socket to Canon EOS R5, R5C, R6 & R6 Mk II L-bracket

The new QD socket enables a strap to be quickly but securely attached and detached

3 Legged Thing makes some of the best custom-fit L-brackets for a wide range of cameras, and it’s been steadily updating them to have QD (quick-detach) sockets. The latest model to benefit from such a redesign is the Roxie QD L-bracket, which is compatible with the Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R5C, Canon EOS R6 and Canon EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless cameras.

The Roxie QD now has an integrated QD socket in its base, allowing for seamless attachment of a wide range of QD straps and accessories. This offers photographers more versatile carrying options, as the QD system is designed for rapid but secure attachment and detachment via a push-button lock.

As with the previous incarnation, the Roxie QD allows full access to its host camera’s battery door and side ports. On its base is a locator pin that, along with custom front-side shaping, fits in firmly in place and prevents unwanted twisting on the camera. There’s also a strap attachment slot at one end of the base.

The 3 Legged Thing Roxie QD L-bracket is available in Copper and Darkness colorways (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

A pair of ¼”-20 threaded holes are located in the upright of the bracket for attaching a range of accessories, such as 3LT’s new Pivot magic arms, while a cut-out in the upright allows the rear screen to be fully opened and tilted. The base and upright also feature security pins, providing additional safety when attaching the L-bracket to a tripod.

The Roxie QD brackets are constructed from an aerospace-grade magnesium alloy with stainless steel fixings, and come in 3 Legged Thing’s signature Copper colorway for those who like things bright, and Darkness (matte black) for more sober types.

Compatibility with Peak Design Capture clip (v3) has also been added, thanks to an included glass-reinforced nylon adapter and a durable, long, stainless steel camera screw, supplied with the L-bracket.

The L-bracket can be clipped to a belt thanks to the included Peak Design Capture v3-compatible carrying clip (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

“Roxie has been incredibly popular since the original release of the Canon R5 and R6, and so it’s time for a refresh,” said Alison Barclay, 3 Legged Thing’s Head of Marketing. “One of our customers’ most-requested features was compatibility with the Peak Design Capture clip, so we’re delighted to add this with the new Roxie QD L-bracket. Plus we’ve added a QD socket that enables use with the growing range of quick-detach accessories and straps.”

Roxie QD has a suggested retail price of $99.99 / £89.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).