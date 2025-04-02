3 Legged Thing reimagines the light stand with Luna

3 Legged Thing Luna light stand can hold more than just lights, thanks to its versatile mounting system

3 Legged Thing has announced Luna, a lightweight light stand for use both in the studio and on location outdoors. Constructed from carbon fiber with aerospace-grade magnesium alloy supports, it has spiked feet for prodding into soft ground that have rubber covers for use on hard surfaces.

When folded down, the light stand measures just 56 cm (22 inches) for compact stowage, but extends to a towering 2 m (79 inches), offering plenty of height for versatile lighting setups.

The central column pops off and converts to a boom arm for mics, overhead cameras, or holding lights in awkward positions (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

In a clever design twist, the central column detaches to become a boom arm that is ideal for holding lights at awkward angles, as well as acting as a microphone boom for audio setups or overhead camera boom.

A spring-loaded thread adapter transforms the top mount to fit standard lights, microphones, smartphones, action cams, and even 360˚ cameras.

There are spiked feet for use outdoors and rubber covers for when used in the studio (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

“I’ve avoided the light stand market for ages because I didn’t want to just churn out another generic, uninspired bit of kit," said 3 Legged Thing's Danny Lenihan. "Then, with the explosion of mobile content creators, I saw the chance to make something that wasn’t just a light stand but also a boom arm for mics and cameras – something actually useful."

Luna is available in a Lava (orange) colorway or in plain Darkness (black) to avoid unwanted reflections and is priced at $149.99 / £129.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).