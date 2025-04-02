3 Legged Thing reimagines the light stand with Luna

The leftfield tripod maker's new Luna light stand converts into a boom arm and has a versatile mounting system for lights, cameras and action (cams)

3 Legged Thing Luna light stands with light modifiers attached in Darkness and Lava on a white background
3 Legged Thing Luna light stand can hold more than just lights, thanks to its versatile mounting system (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

3 Legged Thing has announced Luna, a lightweight light stand for use both in the studio and on location outdoors. Constructed from carbon fiber with aerospace-grade magnesium alloy supports, it has spiked feet for prodding into soft ground that have rubber covers for use on hard surfaces.

When folded down, the light stand measures just 56 cm (22 inches) for compact stowage, but extends to a towering 2 m (79 inches), offering plenty of height for versatile lighting setups.

The central column pops off and converts to a boom arm for mics, overhead cameras, or holding lights in awkward positions (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

In a clever design twist, the central column detaches to become a boom arm that is ideal for holding lights at awkward angles, as well as acting as a microphone boom for audio setups or overhead camera boom.

A spring-loaded thread adapter transforms the top mount to fit standard lights, microphones, smartphones, action cams, and even 360˚ cameras.

There are spiked feet for use outdoors and rubber covers for when used in the studio (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

“I’ve avoided the light stand market for ages because I didn’t want to just churn out another generic, uninspired bit of kit," said 3 Legged Thing's Danny Lenihan. "Then, with the explosion of mobile content creators, I saw the chance to make something that wasn’t just a light stand but also a boom arm for mics and cameras – something actually useful."

Luna is available in a Lava (orange) colorway or in plain Darkness (black) to avoid unwanted reflections and is priced at $149.99 / £129.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Guides Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.

