Profoto makes its photo studio softboxes even softer as new White range arrives

Softboxes are by definition designed to give you soft lighting in the studio… But what if you want your strobe lighting to be even softer for your portraits and product photography? Profoto now has an answer…

It's new range of white softboxes that swap the usual silver interiors for all white ones - to produce a light source that is less harsh, and less focused.

According to Profoto's product expert Chris Fain this gives you a buttery creaminess to the lighting extra kind of layer of softness and diffusion that you don't get from the silver. but this comes at the cost of losing some efficiency, so the overall illumination is not as strong.

(Image credit: Profoto)

The new Profoto Softboxes White range offers the same sizes as with the original silver versions - 2x3ft (60x90cm), 3x4 ft (90x120cm), 1x4 ft (30x120cm) rectangular versions, plus 3ft (90cm) and 4ft (120cm) octagonal versions.

The white softboxes are available to buy immediately, with pricing around $50/£50 more than for the equivalent silver versions.

Full pricing for the range is as follows:



2x3ft - $499 / £475

3x4ft- $549 / £525

1x4ft - $499 / £475

3ft Octa - $499 / £475

4ft Octa - $549 / £525

Check out our guides to the best softbox lighting kits, and to the best studio lighting