Profoto makes its photo studio softboxes even softer as new White range arrives
Profoto softens the light from its softbox range with a new range that swaps silver internal reflectors for all-white ones
Softboxes are by definition designed to give you soft lighting in the studio… But what if you want your strobe lighting to be even softer for your portraits and product photography? Profoto now has an answer…
It's new range of white softboxes that swap the usual silver interiors for all white ones - to produce a light source that is less harsh, and less focused.
According to Profoto's product expert Chris Fain this gives you a buttery creaminess to the lighting extra kind of layer of softness and diffusion that you don't get from the silver. but this comes at the cost of losing some efficiency, so the overall illumination is not as strong.
The new Profoto Softboxes White range offers the same sizes as with the original silver versions - 2x3ft (60x90cm), 3x4 ft (90x120cm), 1x4 ft (30x120cm) rectangular versions, plus 3ft (90cm) and 4ft (120cm) octagonal versions.
The white softboxes are available to buy immediately, with pricing around $50/£50 more than for the equivalent silver versions.
Full pricing for the range is as follows:
2x3ft - $499 / £475
3x4ft- $549 / £525
1x4ft - $499 / £475
3ft Octa - $499 / £475
4ft Octa - $549 / £525
Check out our guides to the best softbox lighting kits, and to the best studio lighting
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.