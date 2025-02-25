Lume Cube unveils up to 40% off deals on photography and videography lighting gear
Grab up to 40% off these outstanding deals direct from Lume Cube
Lume Cube, a leading innovator in portable and professional lighting solutions, has launched an impressive lineup of deals on its premium lighting products.
Whether you're a seasoned videographer, a professional photographer, or a content creator looking to enhance your visual storytelling, these discounts offer an excellent opportunity to upgrade your lighting kit.
Save $519.99 at Lume Cube. Perfect for studio lighting for stills or video these 4ft full-color RGB lights are perfect to create certain moodys
One of the standout deals is the RGB Tube Light XL 4-Pack, featuring four 4-foot LED tube lights with app-controlled customization. These lights provide a vast spectrum of colors and adjustable brightness levels, making them ideal for setting up dynamic lighting environments in music videos, portrait sessions, and studio productions.
Designed with ease of use and portability in mind, the lightweight RGB Tube Light XL ensures seamless adjustments via the Lume Cube app. This 4-pack allows users to achieve diverse lighting setups, offering professionals and enthusiasts alike the flexibility to enhance their creative workflow.
Save $70 at Lume Cube. A portable powerhouse these lighting panels are great to have in a studio or out on location.
For those seeking balanced and professional illumination, the Studio Panel 3-Point Lighting Kit is now available at a discounted price. This kit includes three edge-lit LED panel lights mounted on adjustable stands, ensuring optimal positioning to eliminate shadows and enhance subject visibility.
Each panel light features adjustable color temperature and brightness settings, making it ideal for portrait photography, interviews, and product shoots. The edge-lit design provides soft, even light distribution, helping creators achieve depth and dimension in their visuals with ease.
Save $20 at Lume Cube. Built to take on the toughest conditions these little lights are perfect to fit onto your camera or place in a scene for additional lighting sources.
The Lume Cube 2.0 2-Pack is a game-changer for photographers and videographers needing portable yet powerful lighting solutions. These app-controlled waterproof LED lights deliver impressive brightness in a compact form, making them perfect for macro photography, action videography, and even underwater scenes.
Featuring adjustable brightness and color temperature settings, the Lume Cube 2.0 allows users to adapt to any shooting environment. The robust design and remote operation via the Lume Cube app make these lights an invaluable tool for professionals seeking high-quality lighting without compromising on portability.
These deals are available for a limited time, making now the perfect moment to invest in high-quality lighting solutions at unbeatable prices.
Whether you're building a new studio setup or looking to enhance your existing gear, Lume Cube's latest discounts provide exceptional value.
To explore these offers and secure your discounted lighting gear, visit the Lume Cube Deals page before the promotions end.
