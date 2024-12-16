A new instant film back for vintage Hasselblads is coming in 2025 to correct a key issue

Nons, the Hong Kong startup that repurposes vintage gear to work with modern instant film, will launch a new film back for classic Hasselblad cameras in 2025, the company shared in a teaser on Instagram. The announcement was paired with a teaser video showcasing the back on a Hasselblad 503CX and spitting out Instax Wide format film.

Shared with just 12 words on the upcoming launch, the company shared relatively few details of the release outside of it being a new instant film back for Hasselbald and that the planned launch is for the first quarter of 2025.

However, the brand was less secretive in the comments section on Instagram, sharing additional details as fans asked questions about the upcoming launch. Notably, Nons shared that the new back wouldn’t replace the brand’s existing option but is designed with more “alternative features.”

“The new version offers alternative features for specific purposes and is not intended to replace the original back,” the brand said in a comment on Instagram. “It includes three key components: an instant back, a viewfinder spacer, and a front optical filter. These components ensure that the film ejects from the top with the white border at the bottom and without square-shaped black frames.”

That comment suggests that the new instant film back will help prevent the black borders that appear on the sample images of the company’s original back for Hasselblad cameras. The video shows the viewfinder spacer and front optical filter being installed, before snapping a photo that spits out at the top.

In a separate comment, the company noted that “the focal plane of the back is further than the original so that a viewfinder spacer corrects the focal plane adjustment, and a front optical filter ensures infinite focus.”

The video also gives hopeful fans a few other clues about the upcoming instant back. The video shows the film ejecting to the hum of a motor, suggesting a rechargeable battery like the original. The film ejects at the top rather than the side and, in a comment, the company noted that it's not compatible with prism viewfinders because of that design.

The company didn’t share what Hasselblad camera models the upcoming back would be compatible with, but the video shows the back being used on a Hasselblad 503CX. In an Instagram comment, the company also noted that it would be compatible with the 200 series.

Along with the existing Hasselblad back, Nons also offers an instant film body that works with vintage lenses, the Nons SL660.

