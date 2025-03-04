WANDRD’s newest backpack is a modern, customizable bag for content creators – and there’s even a version for non-photographers

Photo gear accessory company WANDRD has unveiled a new modern photo backpack – and it even comes in a version made for non-photographers. On Tuesday, March 4, WANDRD introduced the Stratus Photo 18L backpack, along with the Nimbus, a similar pack that removes the camera-centric features.

The WANDRD Stratus Photo is a modern camera bag with a minimalist look to the exterior, which is also constructed with weather-resistant materials. While many of the brand’s other packs come in multiple sizes, the Startus comes in just an 18L size but a choice of three different colors.

The Stratus uses mesh for breathability along both the back panel and padded shoulder straps. A top load adjuster and chest strap is also part of the design, along with a luggage pass through and three grab handles.

(Image credit: WANDRD)

The top of the bag has a quick access pocket, while camera gear is accessible through both sides. The bag hides an AirTag pocket as well as a hidden pocket to stash cash or a passport. Additional pockets include a laptop sleeve and an internal fold-down pocket. The interior camera space allows for custom organization, the company says.

The WANDRD Nimbus looks much like the Stratus, but removes the photo specific features. It lacks the custom camera organization and dual side access, but still includes the laptop sleeve and hidden pickets.

The WANDRD Stratus will retail for $229, while the bag that strips out the camera organizer sells for less at $179. The bags will be available in black, green, or purple.

