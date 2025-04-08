PolarPro’s new camera bags are lightweight, “wearable workstations” for a variety of kit sizes

Rugged camera bags tend to be heavy, but PolarPro’s newest backpack weighs less than three pounds. On Tuesday, April 8, PolarPro unveiled the RoadRunner, a collection of two backpacks, two shoulder bags, and a compact camera bag designed to minimize weight while keeping gear quick to access.

The PolarPro RoadRunner Backpack comes in two sizes – an 8L capable of fitting one body, three lenses, and a gimbal, or a 16L that can fit two bodies, multiple lenses, a tripod, and a gimbal. The 8L backpack weighs under two pounds (878g), while the 16L weighs under three pounds (1337g). That, the company says, makes the backpacks one of the lightest options on the market.

The backpacks give photographers access to gear from both sides, allowing access to both sides of the stackable inserts. Two front pockets organize smaller accessories, while a tablet/laptop compartment rests hidden in the back panel. Side pockets can store water bottles or a tripod, while a rain cover also has its own dedicated pocket. The padded mesh backpack straps also include an adjustable sternum strap.

PolarPro calls the RoadRunner Shoulder Bags “wearable workstations” because the crossbody bag style offers quick access to gear. Like the backpacks, the shoulder bags come in two sizes, a compact 6L that can fit a camera and lenses or drone and remote, or the 12L that’s large enough for a mirrorless camera with a 24-70mm or 70-200mm, a 15-35mm, and a drone.

The shoulder bags unzip to a main compartment with padded dividers and smaller accessory pockets under the lid. A small front pocket also houses more accessories or personal items, while two straps on the bottom can strap on a tripod.

The smallest bag in the collection is the RoadRunner Sling, a 1L bag designed for compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI, along with small pockets for accessories.

All five of the bags use a ripstop nylon collection, built-in lens cloth wipes, and MOLLE webbing to snap on external accessories. PolarPro – a brand largely known for its filters – also incorporated several filter pockets into the bags.

I received an early sample of the 16L backpack and 6L shoulder bag, and while I haven’t yet loaded the bags up with gear for full testing, my initial impression favors the lightweight design and accessory pockets. My second impression? Every camera bag should include a built-in lens cloth leashed to the bag like the RoadRunner has.

The small RoadRunner 1L Sling retails for $49.99 / £39.20 / AU$83.93, while the shoulder bags list for $99.99 / £78.58 / AU$167.88 for the 6L and $119.99 / £94.30 /AU$201.46 for the 12L. The backpacks list for $139.99 / £110.02 / AU$235.04 for the 8L and $179.99 / £141.46 / AU$302.20 for the 16L.

