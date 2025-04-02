Peak Design is now making a wallet that fits 3 passports – and yet still fits in your pocket

Peak Design is arguably best known for its line of camera bags, but the accessory brand will soon launch a new wallet. The Peak Design Passport Wallet is a slim wallet that can fit 2-3 passports yet still has a pocketable design.

Peak Design says that the upcoming wallet can fit 2-3 passports, eight cards, and 15 unfolded cash bills, all in a pocketable design that doesn’t necessarily need to pair with one of its bags.

The Passport Wallet isn’t the company’s first wallet, but it aims to build on the success of its mobile phone wallet launched in 2020.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design says the wallet is constructed with TerraShell Ultra, which is an abrasion-resistant material. A magnetic closure keeps the contents in place, while an RFID-blacking shell is also incorporated into the design.

The wallet is also designed to fit inside the front pockets on the Peak Design Roller Pro carry-on luggage as well as the brand’s Travel Bags. The wallet will launch in three different colors: black sage, and eclipse.

Peak Design plans to launch the Passport Walley individually in September, but the brand is giving those who backed the company’s Roller Pro Kickstarter first dibs. The wallet is launching as part of an add-on for Kickstarter backers for the campaign that ends on April 17. The crowdfunding for the brand’s first rolling luggage reached over $1 million in its first hour and more than $4 million on the first day, now totalling more than $9.8 million, or about £9,833,585 / AU$15,698,316.

In September, Peak Design says the wallet will be available outside of Kickstarter for a $99.95 list price, which is roughly £78 / AU$160.

