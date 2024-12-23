Apple is expected to break into the smart doorbell market next year complete with facial recognition

After years of allowing brands like Amazon and Google to dominate the top spots in home security, it would seem Apple is throwing its hat in the ring with its very own doorbell camera.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg News , the camera will use Face ID to unlock, and could be released by the end of next year “at the soonest,” he wrote in his Power On newsletter.

It will reportedly work just like facial recognition on an iPhone, automatically unlocking the door when it registers the homeowners face. Like the biometric login information on other Apple devices, the camera would be fitted with the company’s Secure Enclave chip that stores and processes Face ID information separately from the rest of the system’s hardware.

It’s “likely” that this device will work with existing third-party HomeKit smart locks, according to Gurman, and Apple may also partner with a smart lock company “to offer a complete system from day one.”

HomeKit is Apple’s current answer to Alexa or Google , allowing users to control different household elements via the Home app.

He also predicts that the camera will make use of Apple’s in-house ‘Proxima’ combination Wi-Fi / Bluetooth chip that’s been doing the rounds in the rumor mill for HomePod Mini and Apple TV devices in 2025.

Apple is thought to be about to nestle its way into the smart home industry with a focus on its Apple Intelligence – including a new smart home camera, a possible Apple-branded TV, and new smart home displays – one simple iPad-like device that magnetically attaches to wall mounts or speaker bases, while another sits on the end of a robotic arm attached to a larger base.

This new avenue for Apple isn’t without its risks, and it will need to be careful. As Gurman says, any potential vulnerabilities could lead to a significant backlash if the system were linked to break ins. Earlier this year, Amazon-owned Ring were forced to pay out over $5.6 million over security breaches.

