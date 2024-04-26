Amazon-owned Ring pays out over $5.6 million over security breaches

By Leonie Helm
published

117,004 consumers who purchased a Ring doorbell will receive compensation after their private data was hacked

Ring doorbell
(Image credit: Ring)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States is issuing refunds totalling more than $5.6 million to consumers as part of a settlement agreement with Amazon-owned Ring.

The settlement comes after the security device suppliers were charged with failing to protect private customer video footage from hackers, who were able to gain access to consumers’ accounts, cameras, and videos. 

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

