GoPro MAX 360 camera drops to its lowest-ever price!

GoPro has dropped the price of its powerful 360-degree action camera, the GoPro MAX, to just £299 - a solid saving of £99.99 when you factor in the included 1-year GoPro Premium subscription.

This bundle usually costs £399.98, so it’s a rare opportunity to pick up one of GoPro’s most versatile cameras at a significantly lower price, with all the added benefits of cloud backups, no-questions-asked camera replacement, and discounts on accessories baked into the GoPro Subscription.

But if you want to save even more, and make do without the GoPro subscription, Amazon has also dropped the cost of the camera alone to a super-tempting £279.99.

GoPro Max: was £349.99 now £299 at GoPro Save £50 at GoPro + FREE 1-year Premium Subscription worth £49.99. For £20 you can buy the camera direct from GoPro and get a year's premium subscription thrown in (worth £49.99) which gives you cloud storage, accessory discounts, and an enhanced warranty.

The updated GoPro MAX (2025) is one of the most creative tools in GoPro’s line-up. With dual lenses, it captures immersive 360 video that can be reframed later, giving you the freedom to shoot first and worry about composition afterward. Whether you're skiing, mountain biking, or capturing family adventures, you get everything around you in pin-sharp detail—and the excellent in-camera stitching keeps the footage smooth and seamless.

It’s also surprisingly capable as a standard action camera. Switch to Hero mode and you get a wide-angle shot with GoPro’s signature stabilization, perfect for point-of-view footage or vlogging. The built-in screen, front-facing mic, and horizon-leveling tech make it a genuinely practical tool for creators who want quality and convenience in one package.

What sets the MAX apart, though, is how much creative control it gives you in post. Using GoPro’s app or desktop tools, you can pan around, punch in, or spin the footage as needed, all without losing resolution. It turns a single clip into multiple edits and opens up new possibilities for storytelling.