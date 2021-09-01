The best Sony RX100 V deals in September 2021

One of the most advanced compact cameras we’ve ever seen, the Sony RX100 V goes way beyond what we'd normally expect from a pocket camera.

It's a premium camera with a premium price, but if you want to get your hands on one, you're best off checking out our great camera deals below. Here's a little more on what makes the camera special and the best RX100 Mark V prices right now.

So what do your pennies get you? The sensor is the star of the show, with 20.1MP spread across a 1in chip, and a stacked architecture with a separate DRAM chip for high performance. Among other things, this allows the camera to fire at 24fps with autofocus and auto-exposure maintained throughout, as well as reduced rolling shutter in video recording.

Video itself is also a highlight, with 4K recording heading a list of impressive specs that include various slow-motion options, zebra patterning and Log shooting. You can also pop up a high-quality 2.36million-dot electronic viewfinder on demand, and tilt the touchscreen to face various positions.

The 24-70mm equiv. f/1.8-2.8 lens, meanwhile, draws in plenty of light to let you use lower ISOs in low-light conditions, with that wide maximum aperture also helping to separate subjects from their surroundings. On top of all of the above, you get a 315-point AF system and a variety of focusing options, as well as an built-in ND filter that lets you record videos easier in bright light (and long exposures, of course).

So what's not to like? Well, the 220-shot battery life is somewhat average, and handling could be improved. Even so, this remains a camera where you get what you pay for: a solid imaging pipeline, masses of features and a stellar performance across both stills and movie capture.

