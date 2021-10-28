The best Nikon P1000 deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

Looking for the best Nikon P1000 deals available right now? Then you're in the right place, as we have all the up-to-date prices to help you find yourself a monster-zoomed Coolpix bargain!

The Nikon P1000 is the record-beating bridge camera that offers a monster built-in zoom that surpasses the reach of all its rivals.

The Coolpix P1000 has been built with a lens that offers a staggering 125x optical zoom, its focal range equivalent to 24-3000mm in 35mm terms. Using a Dynamic Fine Zoom option, however, it's possible to boost this to a focal length equivalent to 6000mm.

Such extraordinary zoom range is a real boon for wildlife photography, exploring the night sky, or for surveillance operations. At its full extent, this over-sized camera will probably need support from a tripod to get the sharpest shots - even though the P1000 has an impressive 5-stop image stabilization system built in. Furthermore, you may also find the extremely narrow angle of view makes it hard to frame up the shot with the electronic viewfinder or the flip-out LCD; but Nikon can help you solve this problem through the additional investment in its DF-M1Dot Sight.

Nikon P1000's 125x zoom at its full extension (Image credit: Nikon)

The camera uses a back-illuminated 1/2.3in sensor with a 16MP resolution, one that's capable of capturing images across an ISO 100-6400 range in both Raw (NRW) and JPEG formats. The P1000 can also be set to shoot videos in 4K UHD quality at up to 30fps, or in Full HD at settings up to 60fps. Further good news for those intending to use the camera for more considered video recording is that Nikon has opted to fit a microphone input around its side, and also offer clean HDMI output.

To boost its appeal to those intending to use it for very specific applications, the camera is primed with special scene modes such as Moon Mode and Bird Watching Mode, although those wishing to capture subjects a little closer to them can also call upon a 1cm macro shooting option.

