The best Nikon P1000 deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

By

These are the best Nikon P1000 deals we can find in stock right now

Nikon P1000 deals
(Image credit: Nikon)

Looking for the best Nikon P1000 deals available right now? Then you're in the right place, as we have all the up-to-date prices to help you find yourself a monster-zoomed Coolpix bargain!

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models.

The Nikon P1000 is the record-beating bridge camera that offers a monster built-in zoom that surpasses the reach of all its rivals.

The Coolpix P1000 has been built with a lens that offers a staggering 125x optical zoom, its focal range equivalent to 24-3000mm in 35mm terms. Using a Dynamic Fine Zoom option, however, it's possible to boost this to a focal length equivalent to 6000mm.

Nikon P1000 deals

Nikon P1000 deals
The best Nikon P1000 deals

This is the big daddy of all superzoom bridge cameras!

Type: Superzoom compact | Sensor: 1/2.3in | Megapixels: 16MP | Lens: 24-3000mm (equiv.) f/2.8-8 | LCD: 3in articulating, 921k dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 2,359k dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 7fps | Movies: 4K UHD | User level: Beginner

Jaw-dropping 125x zoom range
Five-stop VR system
4K video
Loses sharpness at full zoom
Huge size

Such extraordinary zoom range is a real boon for wildlife photography, exploring the night sky, or for surveillance operations. At its full extent, this over-sized camera will probably need support from a tripod to get the sharpest shots - even though the P1000 has an impressive 5-stop image stabilization system built in. Furthermore, you may also find the extremely narrow angle of view makes it hard to frame up the shot with the electronic viewfinder or the flip-out LCD; but Nikon can help you solve this problem through the additional investment in its DF-M1Dot Sight.

Nikon P1000's 125x zoom at its full extension (Image credit: Nikon)

The camera uses a back-illuminated 1/2.3in sensor with a 16MP resolution, one that's capable of capturing images across an ISO 100-6400 range in both Raw (NRW) and JPEG formats. The P1000 can also be set to shoot videos in 4K UHD quality at up to 30fps, or in Full HD at settings up to 60fps. Further good news for those intending to use the camera for more considered video recording is that Nikon has opted to fit a microphone input around its side, and also offer clean HDMI output.

To boost its appeal to those intending to use it for very specific applications, the camera is primed with special scene modes such as Moon Mode and Bird Watching Mode, although those wishing to capture subjects a little closer to them can also call upon a 1cm macro shooting option. 

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

