The best Canon EOS Rebel T8i deals in November 2021: stock updates & prices

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i has been highly sought after since its launch on Valentine's Day last year. Fittingly enough, enthusiast and experienced photographers alike have fallen in love with its creative capabilities and the enviable lineup of lenses offered by the Canon mount – which enables you to use both full frame EF glass and EF-S optics designed for this APS-C body.

As an upper entry level DSLR, the Canon EOS Rebel T8i (sold as the EOS 850D in Europe) is absolutely perfect for beginners as well as enthusiasts with older cameras looking to upgrade to something that packs a bit more punch. As an APS-C camera it has a lightweight and compact body, but it delivers powerful imaging rich with detail thanks to its 24MP image sensor.

If you're looking to take more creative control, the Canon EOS 850D / Rebel T8i gives you auto scene modes that are ideal for newcomers, along with advanced controls for more experienced photographers. Its 4K video isn't the show-stopper that we've come to expect from Canon, but its 1080p FullHD video is ideal for content creators and a great way to test the waters of vlogging and video.