Popular

The best Canon EOS Rebel T8i deals in November 2021: stock updates & prices

By

Find the Canon EOS Rebel T8i for sale at the best available price

Canon EOS Rebel T8i deals
(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i has been highly sought after since its launch on Valentine's Day last year. Fittingly enough, enthusiast and experienced photographers alike have fallen in love with its creative capabilities and the enviable lineup of lenses offered by the Canon mount – which enables you to use both full frame EF glass and EF-S optics designed for this APS-C body.

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Nikon D750 in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

As an upper entry level DSLR, the Canon EOS Rebel T8i (sold as the EOS 850D in Europe) is absolutely perfect for beginners as well as enthusiasts with older cameras looking to upgrade to something that packs a bit more punch. As an APS-C camera it has a lightweight and compact body, but it delivers powerful imaging rich with detail thanks to its 24MP image sensor.

Image 1 of 5

Canon EOS Rebel T8i

(Image credit: Canon)
Image 2 of 5

Canon EOS Rebel T8i

(Image credit: Canon)
Image 3 of 5

Canon EOS Rebel T8i

(Image credit: Canon)
Image 4 of 5

Canon EOS Rebel T8i

(Image credit: Canon)
Image 5 of 5

Canon EOS Rebel T8i

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i deals

Mid-range DSLR that will appeal to traditionalist photographers

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.1Mp | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3.0in touch, pivot 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Pentaprism | Max burst speed: 7.5fps (Live View), 7fps (viewfinder) | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast/beginner

Ease of use for novices
Vari-angle touchscreen
Effective Dual Pixel CMOS AF
Cropped 4K video
No Dual Pixel AF in 4K
Cheaper mirrorless rivals

If you're looking to take more creative control, the Canon EOS 850D / Rebel T8i gives you auto scene modes that are ideal for newcomers, along with advanced controls for more experienced photographers. Its 4K video isn't the show-stopper that we've come to expect from Canon, but its 1080p FullHD video is ideal for content creators and a great way to test the waters of vlogging and video.

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles