New Furbo dog camera is still a tosser... but now it tracks your pet in 360 degrees!

The original Furbo Dog Camera was revolutionary, giving worried dog owners the ability to watch and check up on their pets remotely, as well as the ability to toss them a treat and say hello through the microphone. It was one of the best pet cameras around for those wanting to keep an eye on their dog or cat while out of the house.

Furbo has just released its new 360-degree Dog Camera, which looks like an update to its predecessor rather than a completely new product. Obviously the key feature is the 360-degree view, but there's also enhanced color night vision. Being able to rotate around your room for a wide-angle view along with dog tracking capabilities means that your pet should stay in the frame – even when running around with the zoomies.

The new Furbo 360° Dog Camera is designed to pair – like the original – alongside the Furbo Dog Camera app, and from here you can control the camera, toss a treat to your beloved pooch and enjoy two-way audio (from the built-in speaker and microphone), so that you can both talk to your pet when you're away from home and listen out for barking. The Furbo Dog Camera can be set up to send you an alert if it detects any excessive barking.

The camera itself is 1080p Full HD, with a 160° wide-angle lens, and night vision is now in color rather than black and white.

The Furbo 360° Dog Camera is available now for a launch price of $167, and an RRP of $210.

